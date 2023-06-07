|San Francisco
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Wade Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Estrada 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pederson dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Haniger lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Moustakas 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jones rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Slater ph-cf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sabol c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Flores ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bailey c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schmitt 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Davis ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|320
|—
|5
|Colorado
|030
|001
|000
|—
|4
DP_San Francisco 1, Colorado 1. LOB_San Francisco 8, Colorado 7. 2B_Blackmon (14), Grichuk (11), Profar (14). HR_Jones (2). SB_Jones (2). S_Bailey (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Webb
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Beck
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ta.Rogers W,2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Ty.Rogers H,12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doval S,15-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|Seabold
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Suter
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lawrence L,2-3 BS,2-3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Hand
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Seabold pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Suter pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Seabold (Schmitt), Lawrence (Haniger).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:47. A_24,149 (50,144).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.