San FranciscoColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34585Totals35494
Wade Jr. 1b5020Blackmon dh5012
Estrada 2b5000Profar lf4010
Pederson dh4100McMahon 3b4000
Conforto rf4100Grichuk cf3010
Haniger lf2210Moustakas 1b3100
Yastrzemski cf2000Jones rf4121
Slater ph-cf2122Castro 2b4110
Sabol c2000Tovar ss4121
Flores ph1010Wynns c3010
Bailey c0001Díaz ph1000
Schmitt 3b-ss3012
Crawford ss2000
Davis ph-3b2010

San Francisco0000003205
Colorado0300010004

DP_San Francisco 1, Colorado 1. LOB_San Francisco 8, Colorado 7. 2B_Blackmon (14), Grichuk (11), Profar (14). HR_Jones (2). SB_Jones (2). S_Bailey (2).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Webb51-384423
Beck2-300000
Ta.Rogers W,2-2110013
Ty.Rogers H,12100000
Doval S,15-16100001
Colorado
Seabold622224
Suter031100
Lawrence L,2-3 BS,2-3212212
Hand120001

Seabold pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Suter pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Seabold (Schmitt), Lawrence (Haniger).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:47. A_24,149 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you