San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34585310
Yastrzemski rf512101.200
Belt dh311111.282
Ruf 1b310011.167
Pederson lf412102.333
Slater lf000000.105
Crawford ss401101.220
Flores 3b401100.216
Estrada 2b300010.227
Duggar cf411001.200
Bart c400003.207

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35292411
Nimmo cf402011.323
S.Marte rf501101.235
Lindor ss500001.277
Alonso 1b413001.260
Escobar dh302011.317
Canha lf401101.360
Davis 3b300002.211
a-Canó ph-2b100000.185
Guillorme 2b210012.063
b-Do.Smith ph100000.174
McNeil 3b000000.293
McCann c300011.120

San Francisco310100000_580
New York000000110_290

a-grounded out for Davis in the 8th. b-lined out for Guillorme in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 5, New York 10. 2B_Pederson (1), Escobar (7). HR_Belt (4), off Bassitt. RBIs_Pederson (4), Crawford (4), Flores (5), Belt (8), Yastrzemski (2), S.Marte (11), Canha (4). SB_Estrada (2). CS_S.Marte (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, Estrada, Duggar); New York 4 (Do.Smith 2, Davis 2). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 11; New York 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Flores, Canha, Canó.

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón, W, 2-0530028951.06
Brebbia12-321112281.80
Leone1-31000052.08
Rogers131100172.70
McGee, S, 2-2100011211.93
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, L, 2-1685516973.00
Shreve100011191.42
Reid-Foley200013377.71

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 2-1. WP_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:20. A_30,050 (41,922).

