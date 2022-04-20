San FranciscoNew York
Totals34585Totals35292
Yastrzemski rf5121Nimmo cf4020
Belt dh3111S.Marte rf5011
Ruf 1b3100Lindor ss5000
Pederson lf4121Alonso 1b4130
Slater lf0000Escobar dh3020
Crawford ss4011Canha lf4011
Flores 3b4011Davis 3b3000
Estrada 2b3000Canó ph-2b1000
Duggar cf4110Guillorme 2b2100
Bart c4000Do.Smith ph1000
McNeil 3b0000
McCann c3000

San Francisco3101000005
New York0000001102

LOB_San Francisco 5, New York 10. 2B_Pederson (1), Escobar (7). HR_Belt (4). SB_Estrada (2).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Rodón W,2-0530028
Brebbia12-321112
Leone1-310000
Rogers131100
McGee S,2-2100011
New York
Bassitt L,2-1685516
Shreve100011
Reid-Foley200013

WP_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:20. A_30,050 (41,922).

