|San Francisco
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Belt dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|S.Marte rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Ruf 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Slater lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canó ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Guillorme 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Bart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|310
|100
|000
|—
|5
|New York
|000
|000
|110
|—
|2
LOB_San Francisco 5, New York 10. 2B_Pederson (1), Escobar (7). HR_Belt (4). SB_Estrada (2).
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Bassitt.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:20. A_30,050 (41,922).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.