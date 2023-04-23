New YorkSan Francisco
Totals34484Totals31585
Nimmo cf4001Wade Jr. 1b-lf4120
Marte rf4110Conforto rf3000
Lindor ss4011Davis 3b3000
Alonso 1b4000Pederson dh3111
McNeil lf-2b4120Ystrzemski lf-cf4021
Vogelbach dh2110Estrada 2b3211
Pham ph-dh1000Crawford ss4110
Baty 3b4010Sabol c2011
Álvarez c4111Flores ph-1b2000
Guillorme 2b1000Wisely cf2001
Canha ph-lf2011Ruf ph1000
Bart c0000

New York0012010004
San Francisco11020001x5

E_Megill (1), Stripling (1), Conforto (1). DP_New York 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 6. 2B_Lindor (9), Wade Jr. (2), Yastrzemski (5). HR_Álvarez (1), Estrada (4). SB_Crawford (2). SF_Canha (2), Nimmo (2).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Megill464412
Brigham200004
Raley110003
Smith L,1-1111111
San Francisco
Stripling31-363211
Ta.Rogers2-300001
Ty.Rogers BS,1-2221104
Brebbia100002
Alexander W,2-0100000
Doval S,2-2100002

HBP_Megill (Davis), Smith (Estrada).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:37. A_27,721 (41,915).

