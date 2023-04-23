New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34484110
Nimmo cf400101.350
Marte rf411001.239
Lindor ss401102.221
Alonso 1b400001.267
McNeil lf-2b412000.296
Vogelbach dh211011.250
d-Pham ph-dh100000.225
Baty 3b401001.238
Álvarez c411102.148
Guillorme 2b100000.263
a-Canha ph-lf201101.240

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31585210
Wade Jr. 1b-lf412000.216
Conforto rf300012.208
Davis 3b300002.292
Pederson dh311110.250
Yastrzemski lf-cf402100.269
Estrada 2b321101.329
Crawford ss411001.164
Sabol c201101.205
b-Flores ph-1b200001.286
Wisely cf200101.071
c-Ruf ph100001.261
Bart c000000.300

New York001201000_481
San Francisco11020001x_582

a-sacrificed for Guillorme in the 4th. b-struck out for Sabol in the 7th. c-struck out for Wisely in the 7th. d-grounded out for Vogelbach in the 8th.

E_Megill (1), Stripling (1), Conforto (1). LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 6. 2B_Lindor (9), Wade Jr. (2), Yastrzemski (5). HR_Álvarez (1), off Ty.Rogers; Estrada (4), off Megill. RBIs_Lindor (18), Canha (8), Nimmo (13), Álvarez (2), Pederson (10), Estrada (7), Sabol (6), Wisely (1), Yastrzemski (11). SB_Crawford (2). SF_Canha, Nimmo.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Marte, Alonso); San Francisco 4 (Wade Jr., Flores 2, Conforto). RISP_New York 1 for 6; San Francisco 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Álvarez, Davis.

DP_New York 1 (Baty, Guillorme, Alonso); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Megill464412813.96
Brigham200004320.00
Raley110003223.60
Smith, L, 1-1111111212.79
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling31-363211676.89
Ta.Rogers2-300001129.95
Ty.Rogers, BS, 1-2221104200.79
Brebbia100002145.62
Alexander, W, 2-010000091.93
Doval, S, 2-210000293.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ta.Rogers 3-2. HBP_Megill (Davis), Smith (Estrada).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:37. A_27,721 (41,915).

