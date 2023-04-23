|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|1
|10
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.350
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.221
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|McNeil lf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|d-Pham ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Baty 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Álvarez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.148
|Guillorme 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|a-Canha ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|2
|10
|Wade Jr. 1b-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Pederson dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Yastrzemski lf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Estrada 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.329
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Sabol c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|b-Flores ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Wisely cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.071
|c-Ruf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Bart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|New York
|001
|201
|000_4
|8
|1
|San Francisco
|110
|200
|01x_5
|8
|2
a-sacrificed for Guillorme in the 4th. b-struck out for Sabol in the 7th. c-struck out for Wisely in the 7th. d-grounded out for Vogelbach in the 8th.
E_Megill (1), Stripling (1), Conforto (1). LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 6. 2B_Lindor (9), Wade Jr. (2), Yastrzemski (5). HR_Álvarez (1), off Ty.Rogers; Estrada (4), off Megill. RBIs_Lindor (18), Canha (8), Nimmo (13), Álvarez (2), Pederson (10), Estrada (7), Sabol (6), Wisely (1), Yastrzemski (11). SB_Crawford (2). SF_Canha, Nimmo.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Marte, Alonso); San Francisco 4 (Wade Jr., Flores 2, Conforto). RISP_New York 1 for 6; San Francisco 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Álvarez, Davis.
DP_New York 1 (Baty, Guillorme, Alonso); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill
|4
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|81
|3.96
|Brigham
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|32
|0.00
|Raley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|3.60
|Smith, L, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|2.79
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|3
|1-3
|6
|3
|2
|1
|1
|67
|6.89
|Ta.Rogers
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|9.95
|Ty.Rogers, BS, 1-2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|20
|0.79
|Brebbia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.62
|Alexander, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.93
|Doval, S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ta.Rogers 3-2. HBP_Megill (Davis), Smith (Estrada).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:37. A_27,721 (41,915).
