|Philadelphia
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|4
|12
|4
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|4
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Flores ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Harper dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Longoria ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Stott ss
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Slater lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Sands ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maton rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Vierling rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|La Stella dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|González rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Knapp c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Davis ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Johnson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|020
|101
|000
|—
|4
|San Francisco
|102
|011
|00x
|—
|5
E_Syndergaard (1), Hoskins (10), Crawford (16). DP_Philadelphia 1, San Francisco 2. LOB_Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 11. 2B_Segura 2 (8), Schwarber (19), Wade Jr. (6), Yastrzemski (24), Brinson (1), Wynns (7). 3B_Schwarber (2). HR_Stott (9). SB_Segura (13), Vierling (7).
|4
|7
|4
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|7
|3
|2
|2
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:33. A_40,010 (41,915).
