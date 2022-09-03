PhiladelphiaSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals364124Totals355114
Schwarber lf4020Wade Jr. 1b3220
Hoskins 1b5010Flores ph-1b2000
Bohm 3b5000Yastrzemski cf2110
Harper dh2010Longoria ph-3b1000
Realmuto c4010Estrada 2b4020
Stott ss4331Pederson lf4023
Segura 2b4132Slater lf0000
Marsh cf3000Crawford ss4011
Sands ph1000Villar 3b3000
Maton rf0000Wynns c1010
Vierling rf-cf4011La Stella dh4000
González rf2000
Brinson ph-cf2010
Knapp c2110
Davis ph0100
Johnson rf1000

Philadelphia0201010004
San Francisco10201100x5

E_Syndergaard (1), Hoskins (10), Crawford (16). DP_Philadelphia 1, San Francisco 2. LOB_Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 11. 2B_Segura 2 (8), Schwarber (19), Wade Jr. (6), Yastrzemski (24), Brinson (1), Wynns (7). 3B_Schwarber (2). HR_Stott (9). SB_Segura (13), Vierling (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Syndergaard41-374313
Brogdon2-320001
Hand L,3-2111132
Bellatti110002
Alvarado100012
San Francisco
Junis41-373225
Alexander11-321101
Littell W,2-21-300000
Brebbia H,162-310001
García H,41-300011
Young H,42-320000
Doval S,19-2211-300002

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:33. A_40,010 (41,915).

