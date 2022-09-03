PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals364124310
Schwarber lf402010.215
Hoskins 1b501003.251
Bohm 3b500002.291
Harper dh201020.320
Realmuto c401001.271
Stott ss433100.231
Segura 2b413200.288
Marsh cf300003.255
e-Sands ph100000.000
Maton rf000000.314
Vierling rf-cf401101.234

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals355114510
Wade Jr. 1b322000.192
c-Flores ph-1b200001.244
Yastrzemski cf211010.208
d-Longoria ph-3b100011.256
Estrada 2b402011.263
Pederson lf402312.271
Slater lf000000.267
Crawford ss401101.227
Villar 3b300001.164
Wynns c101000.229
La Stella dh400000.237
González rf200001.252
a-Brinson ph-cf201001.500
Knapp c211000.250
b-Davis ph010010.263
Johnson rf100001.000

Philadelphia020101000_4122
San Francisco10201100x_5111

a-doubled for González in the 6th. b-walked for Knapp in the 6th. c-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 6th. d-walked for Yastrzemski in the 6th. e-grounded out for Marsh in the 8th.

E_Syndergaard (1), Hoskins (10), Crawford (16). LOB_Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 11. 2B_Segura 2 (8), Schwarber (19), Wade Jr. (6), Yastrzemski (24), Brinson (1), Wynns (7). 3B_Schwarber (2). HR_Stott (9), off Junis. RBIs_Segura 2 (26), Vierling (23), Stott (40), Pederson 3 (61), Crawford (43). SB_Segura (13), Vierling (7). CS_Harper (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Vierling 2, Realmuto 2); San Francisco 6 (La Stella 2, Johnson, Crawford 3). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 15; San Francisco 5 for 19.

Runners moved up_Sands. GIDP_Sands, Harper, Villar.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Wade Jr.; Crawford, Estrada, Flores).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Syndergaard41-374313754.63
Brogdon2-320001132.76
Hand, L, 3-2111132382.21
Bellatti110002223.63
Alvarado100012224.05
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Junis41-373225784.05
Alexander11-321101141.93
Littell, W, 2-21-30000024.38
Brebbia, H, 162-310001122.60
García, H, 41-30001182.77
Young, H, 42-320000152.77
Doval, S, 19-2211-300002192.78

Inherited runners-scored_Brogdon 2-1, Alexander 2-0, Littell 1-0, García 1-0, Doval 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:33. A_40,010 (41,915).

