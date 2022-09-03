|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|12
|4
|3
|10
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Harper dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.320
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Stott ss
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.288
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|e-Sands ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Maton rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Vierling rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|4
|5
|10
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|c-Flores ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Yastrzemski cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|d-Longoria ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|2
|.271
|Slater lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|La Stella dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|González rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|a-Brinson ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Knapp c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Davis ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Johnson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Philadelphia
|020
|101
|000_4
|12
|2
|San Francisco
|102
|011
|00x_5
|11
|1
a-doubled for González in the 6th. b-walked for Knapp in the 6th. c-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 6th. d-walked for Yastrzemski in the 6th. e-grounded out for Marsh in the 8th.
E_Syndergaard (1), Hoskins (10), Crawford (16). LOB_Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 11. 2B_Segura 2 (8), Schwarber (19), Wade Jr. (6), Yastrzemski (24), Brinson (1), Wynns (7). 3B_Schwarber (2). HR_Stott (9), off Junis. RBIs_Segura 2 (26), Vierling (23), Stott (40), Pederson 3 (61), Crawford (43). SB_Segura (13), Vierling (7). CS_Harper (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Vierling 2, Realmuto 2); San Francisco 6 (La Stella 2, Johnson, Crawford 3). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 15; San Francisco 5 for 19.
Runners moved up_Sands. GIDP_Sands, Harper, Villar.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins); San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Wade Jr.; Crawford, Estrada, Flores).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|3
|1
|3
|75
|4.63
|Brogdon
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.76
|Hand, L, 3-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|38
|2.21
|Bellatti
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.63
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|4.05
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis
|4
|1-3
|7
|3
|2
|2
|5
|78
|4.05
|Alexander
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|1.93
|Littell, W, 2-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.38
|Brebbia, H, 16
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.60
|García, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|2.77
|Young, H, 4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.77
|Doval, S, 19-22
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.78
Inherited runners-scored_Brogdon 2-1, Alexander 2-0, Littell 1-0, García 1-0, Doval 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:33. A_40,010 (41,915).
