San FranciscoCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33666Totals32484
La Stella dh4110Senzel cf3000
Ystrzemski cf-rf4000Naquin rf3110
Flores 1b4100Stephenson dh4010
Pederson lf3111Votto 1b4011
Fairchild cf0000Drury 2b4010
Longoria 3b4113Farmer ss4220
Crawford ss3100Moustakas 3b2000
Estrada 2b3120Almora Jr. lf4123
González rf-lf4012Garcia c3000
Bart c2000Lopez ph1000
Ruf ph2000
Casali c0000

San Francisco0000000606
Cincinnati0100010024

E_Yastrzemski (1). DP_San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 0. LOB_San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Estrada (12), La Stella (5), González (6), Votto (4). HR_Longoria (4), Almora Jr. (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Cobb642238
Brebbia W,3-0110000
Rogers110010
Doval122201
Cincinnati
Mahle62-310038
Strickland H,11-300001
Hoffman H,12-312211
Warren L,2-2 BS,3-6034410
Kuhnel11-310003

Warren pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Mahle (Estrada).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:10. A_20,439 (42,319).

