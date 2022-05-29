|San Francisco
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|6
|6
|6
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|La Stella dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ystrzemski cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Flores 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Stephenson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pederson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Fairchild cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Farmer ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Moustakas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Almora Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|González rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ruf ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Casali c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|060
|—
|6
|Cincinnati
|010
|001
|002
|—
|4
E_Yastrzemski (1). DP_San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 0. LOB_San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Estrada (12), La Stella (5), González (6), Votto (4). HR_Longoria (4), Almora Jr. (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Cobb
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|Brebbia W,3-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Doval
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|Mahle
|6
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|8
|Strickland H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hoffman H,1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Warren L,2-2 BS,3-6
|0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Kuhnel
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Warren pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Mahle (Estrada).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:10. A_20,439 (42,319).
