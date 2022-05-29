San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33666513
La Stella dh411011.278
Yastrzemski cf-rf400011.298
Flores 1b410013.260
Pederson lf311111.265
Fairchild cf000000.000
Longoria 3b411302.240
Crawford ss310010.226
Estrada 2b312000.278
González rf-lf401203.326
Bart c200000.160
a-Ruf ph200002.221
Casali c000000.263

CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3248449
Senzel cf300013.203
Naquin rf311011.259
Stephenson dh401001.306
Votto 1b401101.165
Drury 2b401002.239
Farmer ss422000.261
Moustakas 3b200021.214
Almora Jr. lf412300.326
Garcia c300000.179
b-Lopez ph100000.268

San Francisco000000060_661
Cincinnati010001002_480

a-struck out for Bart in the 8th. b-flied out for Garcia in the 9th.

E_Yastrzemski (1). LOB_San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Estrada (12), La Stella (5), González (6), Votto (4). HR_Longoria (4), off Warren; Almora Jr. (1), off Doval. RBIs_Pederson (27), Longoria 3 (10), González 2 (17), Almora Jr. 3 (8), Votto (10).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Ruf, Pederson, González); Cincinnati 2 (Drury, Votto). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Yastrzemski, Stephenson. LIDP_Garcia. GIDP_Garcia, Stephenson.

DP_San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Estrada, Flores; Flores; Estrada, Crawford, Flores).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb642238875.73
Brebbia, W, 3-011000092.49
Rogers110010156.63
Doval122201163.44
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mahle62-3100381045.53
Strickland, H, 11-30000135.50
Hoffman, H, 12-312211202.22
Warren, L, 2-2, BS, 3-6034410177.27
Kuhnel11-310003190.96

Inherited runners-scored_Strickland 1-0, Warren 2-2, Kuhnel 2-2. HBP_Mahle (Estrada).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:10. A_20,439 (42,319).

