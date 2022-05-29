|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|6
|6
|5
|13
|La Stella dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Flores 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.260
|Pederson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Fairchild cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.240
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Estrada 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|González rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.326
|Bart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|a-Ruf ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Casali c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|4
|9
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.203
|Naquin rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Stephenson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.165
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Farmer ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Moustakas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.214
|Almora Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.326
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|b-Lopez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|060_6
|6
|1
|Cincinnati
|010
|001
|002_4
|8
|0
a-struck out for Bart in the 8th. b-flied out for Garcia in the 9th.
E_Yastrzemski (1). LOB_San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Estrada (12), La Stella (5), González (6), Votto (4). HR_Longoria (4), off Warren; Almora Jr. (1), off Doval. RBIs_Pederson (27), Longoria 3 (10), González 2 (17), Almora Jr. 3 (8), Votto (10).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Ruf, Pederson, González); Cincinnati 2 (Drury, Votto). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Yastrzemski, Stephenson. LIDP_Garcia. GIDP_Garcia, Stephenson.
DP_San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Estrada, Flores; Flores; Estrada, Crawford, Flores).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|87
|5.73
|Brebbia, W, 3-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.49
|Rogers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|6.63
|Doval
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|3.44
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|6
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|8
|104
|5.53
|Strickland, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5.50
|Hoffman, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|2.22
|Warren, L, 2-2, BS, 3-6
|0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|17
|7.27
|Kuhnel
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0.96
Inherited runners-scored_Strickland 1-0, Warren 2-2, Kuhnel 2-2. HBP_Mahle (Estrada).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:10. A_20,439 (42,319).
