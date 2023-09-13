|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|5
|12
|3
|1
|5
|Kwan lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Ramírez dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|J.Naylor 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Laureano rf-cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Giménez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Freeman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Arias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|B.Naylor c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|d-Calhoun ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|5
|9
|Slater cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|b-Yastrzemski ph-rf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Estrada 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Flores dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.288
|1-Sabol pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Haniger lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.216
|Matos rf-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|c-Pederson ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Bailey c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Davis 1b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.251
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|e-Crawford ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.199
|Schmitt 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|a-Wade Jr. ph-1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Cleveland
|410
|000
|000
|0_5
|12
|1
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|130
|1_6
|12
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Schmitt in the 7th. b-grounded out for Slater in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Matos in the 8th. d-popped out for Straw in the 9th. e-walked for DeJong in the 10th.
1-ran for Flores in the 9th.
E_Laureano (2), Schmitt (8). LOB_Cleveland 8, San Francisco 12. 2B_Arias (14), Laureano (5), Ramírez (34), DeJong (2), Estrada (26). HR_Ramírez (23), off Harrison; Davis (18), off Morgan. RBIs_Ramírez 2 (75), J.Naylor (88), Matos (14), Flores (55), Davis 3 (68), Wade Jr. (40). SB_Giménez (28), Kwan (20), Sabol (4). SF_Wade Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Freeman, J.Naylor 2, B.Naylor 2); San Francisco 5 (Bailey 2, Davis 2, Slater). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 12; San Francisco 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Giménez, Schmitt. GIDP_Arias, Straw, Yastrzemski.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Arias, J.Naylor); San Francisco 2 (Estrada, DeJong, Davis; Schmitt, Estrada, Davis).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|88
|3.60
|Sandlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|3.81
|De Los Santos
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.47
|Morgan, BS, 1-3
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|17
|3.64
|Hentges
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.91
|Clase
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.06
|Curry, L, 3-4
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|16
|4.10
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harrison
|4
|7
|5
|3
|1
|3
|82
|5.18
|Wood
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|59
|4.55
|Ty.Rogers
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.03
|Doval, W, 6-4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.86
Inherited runners-scored_Doval 2-0. HBP_Morgan (Pederson).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:02. A_26,218 (41,915).
