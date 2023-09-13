ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals41512315
Kwan lf422010.272
Ramírez dh512201.278
J.Naylor 1b512101.306
Laureano rf-cf501002.232
Giménez 2b511000.242
Freeman 3b501000.236
Arias ss401000.210
B.Naylor c401000.231
Straw cf301001.230
d-Calhoun ph-rf100000.231

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38612659
Slater cf311001.259
b-Yastrzemski ph-rf-cf200001.253
Estrada 2b512000.272
Flores dh502102.288
1-Sabol pr-dh000000.244
Haniger lf-rf401013.216
Matos rf-cf201110.268
c-Pederson ph-lf110000.247
Bailey c421012.248
Davis 1b-3b411310.251
DeJong ss401000.196
e-Crawford ph000010.199
Schmitt 3b200000.202
a-Wade Jr. ph-1b202100.261

Cleveland4100000000_5121
San Francisco1000001301_6121

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Schmitt in the 7th. b-grounded out for Slater in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Matos in the 8th. d-popped out for Straw in the 9th. e-walked for DeJong in the 10th.

1-ran for Flores in the 9th.

E_Laureano (2), Schmitt (8). LOB_Cleveland 8, San Francisco 12. 2B_Arias (14), Laureano (5), Ramírez (34), DeJong (2), Estrada (26). HR_Ramírez (23), off Harrison; Davis (18), off Morgan. RBIs_Ramírez 2 (75), J.Naylor (88), Matos (14), Flores (55), Davis 3 (68), Wade Jr. (40). SB_Giménez (28), Kwan (20), Sabol (4). SF_Wade Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Freeman, J.Naylor 2, B.Naylor 2); San Francisco 5 (Bailey 2, Davis 2, Slater). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 12; San Francisco 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Giménez, Schmitt. GIDP_Arias, Straw, Yastrzemski.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Arias, J.Naylor); San Francisco 2 (Estrada, DeJong, Davis; Schmitt, Estrada, Davis).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Allen551135883.60
Sandlin100000203.81
De Los Santos131101183.47
Morgan, BS, 1-31-323300173.64
Hentges2-310001163.91
Clase110002153.06
Curry, L, 3-41-301020164.10
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Harrison475313825.18
Wood430001594.55
Ty.Rogers2-320000143.03
Doval, W, 6-411-300001122.86

Inherited runners-scored_Doval 2-0. HBP_Morgan (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:02. A_26,218 (41,915).

