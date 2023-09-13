ClevelandSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals415123Totals386126
Kwan lf4220Slater cf3110
Ramírez dh5122Ystrzemski ph-rf2000
J.Naylor 1b5121Estrada 2b5120
Laureano rf-cf5010Flores dh5021
Giménez 2b5110Sabol pr-dh0000
Freeman 3b5010Haniger lf-rf4010
Arias ss4010Matos rf-cf2011
B.Naylor c4010Pederson ph-lf1100
Straw cf3010Bailey c4210
Calhoun ph-rf1000Davis 1b-3b4113
DeJong ss4010
Crawford ph0000
Schmitt 3b2000
Wade Jr. ph-1b2021

Cleveland41000000005
San Francisco10000013016

E_Laureano (2), Schmitt (8). DP_Cleveland 1, San Francisco 2. LOB_Cleveland 8, San Francisco 12. 2B_Arias (14), Laureano (5), Ramírez (34), DeJong (2), Estrada (26). HR_Ramírez (23), Davis (18). SB_Giménez (28), Kwan (20), Sabol (4). SF_Wade Jr. (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Allen551135
Sandlin100000
De Los Santos131101
Morgan BS,1-31-323300
Hentges2-310001
Clase110002
Curry L,3-41-301020
San Francisco
Harrison475313
Wood430001
Ty.Rogers2-320000
Doval W,6-411-300001

HBP_Morgan (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:02. A_26,218 (41,915).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you