|Cleveland
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|5
|12
|3
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|Kwan lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Slater cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ramírez dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Ystrzemski ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Naylor 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Estrada 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Laureano rf-cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Flores dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Giménez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Sabol pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Haniger lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Matos rf-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|B.Naylor c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pederson ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bailey c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Calhoun ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Davis 1b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schmitt 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wade Jr. ph-1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Cleveland
|410
|000
|000
|—
|5
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|130
|—
|6
E_Laureano (2), Schmitt (8). DP_Cleveland 1, San Francisco 2. LOB_Cleveland 8, San Francisco 12. 2B_Arias (14), Laureano (5), Ramírez (34), DeJong (2), Estrada (26). HR_Ramírez (23), Davis (18). SB_Giménez (28), Kwan (20), Sabol (4). SF_Wade Jr. (3).
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
HBP_Morgan (Pederson).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:02. A_26,218 (41,915).
