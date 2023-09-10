ColoradoSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32363Totals346116
Blackmon rf4000Yastrzemski rf3010
Tovar ss4000Estrada 2b5121
McMahon 3b4010Flores 3b-1b4000
Montero 1b4130Pederson dh4121
Jones cf4110Wade Jr. 1b4220
Goodman dh4112Schmitt 3b0000
Bouchard lf2001Haniger lf3222
Trejo 2b3000Slater pr-cf0000
Wynns c3000Sabol c3000
Crawford ss4011
Matos cf-lf4011

Colorado0300000003
San Francisco02301000x6

DP_Colorado 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Colorado 3, San Francisco 8. 2B_McMahon (29), Montero (12), Haniger (11), Yastrzemski (21). 3B_Goodman (3), Estrada (2). HR_Estrada (12), Haniger (6), Pederson (13). SF_Bouchard (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Lambert L,3-7586622
Suter110011
Mears110012
Kinley110000
San Francisco
Winn W,1-2653309
Walker H,3100001
Ty.Rogers H,28100001
Doval S,37-44110001

WP_Mears.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:32. A_33,781 (41,915).

