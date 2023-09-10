|Colorado
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Flores 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Montero 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Pederson dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Goodman dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Schmitt 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bouchard lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Haniger lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Trejo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Slater pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sabol c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Matos cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Colorado
|030
|000
|000
|—
|3
|San Francisco
|023
|010
|00x
|—
|6
DP_Colorado 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Colorado 3, San Francisco 8. 2B_McMahon (29), Montero (12), Haniger (11), Yastrzemski (21). 3B_Goodman (3), Estrada (2). HR_Estrada (12), Haniger (6), Pederson (13). SF_Bouchard (1).
WP_Mears.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:32. A_33,781 (41,915).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
