|Kansas City
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|28
|6
|5
|5
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|González rf-lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ystrzemski cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ruf 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pederson lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Slater ph-cf
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Santana 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|La Stella dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Longoria ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Walton 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wynns c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|San Francisco
|002
|001
|21x
|—
|6
E_Melendez (4). DP_Kansas City 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, San Francisco 8. 2B_Rivera (4), Wynns (1), Yastrzemski (15), Crawford (7), González (9). SF_Merrifield (6).
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Cuas (Walton). WP_Garrett, Staumont.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, David Arrieta.
T_2:48. A_22,185 (41,915).
