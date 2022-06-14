Kansas CitySan Francisco
Totals31262Totals28655
Merrifield 2b3011González rf-lf4210
Benintendi lf4000Ystrzemski cf-rf4010
Witt Jr. ss4011Ruf 1b2101
Perez dh4010Pederson lf1001
Melendez c4010Slater ph-cf0200
Dozier rf4000Crawford ss3012
Taylor cf3000Estrada 3b4011
Santana 1b2110La Stella dh2000
Rivera 3b3110Longoria ph-dh1000
Walton 2b3000
Wynns c4110

Kansas City0020000002
San Francisco00200121x6

E_Melendez (4). DP_Kansas City 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, San Francisco 8. 2B_Rivera (4), Wynns (1), Yastrzemski (15), Crawford (7), González (9). SF_Merrifield (6).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Singer522255
Garrett L,1-11-311111
Cuas2-300010
Vizcaíno112220
Staumont111000
San Francisco
Wood W,4-5642215
Llovera H,1100000
McGee H,2110001
Doval110002

HBP_Cuas (Walton). WP_Garrett, Staumont.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, David Arrieta.

T_2:48. A_22,185 (41,915).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

