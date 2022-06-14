|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|1
|8
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Santana 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|Rivera 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|6
|5
|5
|9
|6
|González rf-lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Ruf 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.218
|Pederson lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|a-Slater ph-cf
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.221
|Estrada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|La Stella dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|b-Longoria ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Walton 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Wynns c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.417
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|000_2
|6
|1
|San Francisco
|002
|001
|21x_6
|5
|0
a-walked for Pederson in the 6th. b-walked for La Stella in the 6th.
E_Melendez (4). LOB_Kansas City 4, San Francisco 8. 2B_Rivera (4), Wynns (1), Yastrzemski (15), Crawford (7), González (9). RBIs_Merrifield (26), Witt Jr. (31), Ruf (21), Pederson (33), Estrada (26), Crawford 2 (27). SF_Merrifield.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; San Francisco 6 (Ruf, González 2, Longoria, Crawford 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 2; San Francisco 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Benintendi. GIDP_Benintendi, Estrada.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Merrifield, Santana); San Francisco 1 (Walton, Crawford, Ruf).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|89
|4.24
|Garrett, L, 1-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|6.75
|Cuas
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|1.23
|Vizcaíno
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|25
|6.35
|Staumont
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.04
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, W, 4-5
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|80
|4.11
|Llovera, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.19
|McGee, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.71
|Doval
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.73
Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 1-0. HBP_Cuas (Walton). WP_Garrett, Staumont.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, David Arrieta.
T_2:48. A_22,185 (41,915).
