Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3126218
Merrifield 2b301100.227
Benintendi lf400000.297
Witt Jr. ss401101.244
Perez dh401002.212
Melendez c401000.258
Dozier rf400003.265
Taylor cf300001.271
Santana 1b211010.185
Rivera 3b311001.215

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2865596
González rf-lf421011.305
Yastrzemski cf-rf401011.275
Ruf 1b210121.218
Pederson lf100111.265
a-Slater ph-cf020020.250
Crawford ss301211.221
Estrada 3b401100.276
La Stella dh200000.222
b-Longoria ph-dh100010.231
Walton 2b300001.161
Wynns c411000.417

Kansas City002000000_261
San Francisco00200121x_650

a-walked for Pederson in the 6th. b-walked for La Stella in the 6th.

E_Melendez (4). LOB_Kansas City 4, San Francisco 8. 2B_Rivera (4), Wynns (1), Yastrzemski (15), Crawford (7), González (9). RBIs_Merrifield (26), Witt Jr. (31), Ruf (21), Pederson (33), Estrada (26), Crawford 2 (27). SF_Merrifield.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; San Francisco 6 (Ruf, González 2, Longoria, Crawford 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 2; San Francisco 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Benintendi. GIDP_Benintendi, Estrada.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Merrifield, Santana); San Francisco 1 (Walton, Crawford, Ruf).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer522255894.24
Garrett, L, 1-11-311111166.75
Cuas2-300010161.23
Vizcaíno112220256.35
Staumont111000183.04
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wood, W, 4-5642215804.11
Llovera, H, 110000095.19
McGee, H, 211000185.71
Doval110002162.73

Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 1-0. HBP_Cuas (Walton). WP_Garrett, Staumont.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, David Arrieta.

T_2:48. A_22,185 (41,915).

