|Milwaukee
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|2
|Totals
|29
|6
|5
|6
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Wade Jr. 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|O.Miller 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Estrada ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Davis 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Flores ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Haniger lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Winker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisely 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Wiemer cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Stevenson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|200
|020
|000
|—
|4
|San Francisco
|200
|030
|01x
|—
|6
E_Adames (5), Estrada (2), Bart (2). DP_Milwaukee 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 5. 2B_Contreras (7). HR_Davis (7), Flores (6). SB_Wisely 2 (2), Wiemer (4), Taylor (1). SF_O.Miller (1).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Rackley; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:37. A_28,614 (41,915).
