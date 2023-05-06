MilwaukeeSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32472Totals29656
Contreras dh4110Wade Jr. 1b2100
O.Miller 2b3111Estrada ss4111
Adames ss3021Davis 3b3112
Yelich lf4000Pederson dh3012
Anderson 3b3000Flores ph-dh1111
Voit 1b4010Haniger lf4000
Caratini c4000Conforto rf3000
Taylor rf3110Bart c4000
Winker ph0000Wisely 2b3110
Wiemer cf3110Stevenson cf2100
Tellez ph1000

Milwaukee2000200004
San Francisco20003001x6

E_Adames (5), Estrada (2), Bart (2). DP_Milwaukee 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 5. 2B_Contreras (7). HR_Davis (7), Flores (6). SB_Wisely 2 (2), Wiemer (4), Taylor (1). SF_O.Miller (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Burnes L,3-2645235
Wilson100021
Milner1-311110
Peguero2-300002
San Francisco
Manaea W,1-1564326
Brebbia H,5100002
Ty.Rogers H,5210002
Doval S,6-7100012

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Rackley; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:37. A_28,614 (41,915).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

