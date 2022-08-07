San FranciscoOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36696Totals36494
Pederson lf2010Kemp lf4001
Slater ph-cf2011Laureano rf5000
González rf-lf4000Murphy c3120
Johnson cf1000Brown 1b5122
Davis 3b4010Lowrie dh5000
Belt 1b4000Bride 2b4010
Wade Jr. dh1000Machín 3b3210
Flores ph-dh2100Allen ss3010
Estrada 2b4112Vogt ph1010
Crawford ss4220Andrus pr-ss0000
Ystrzemski cf-rf4223Bolt cf3011
Bart c4010

San Francisco0010120206
Oakland0000101204

E_Crawford (12). DP_San Francisco 1, Oakland 0. LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 10. 2B_Slater (10), Machín (2). HR_Yastrzemski 2 (11), Estrada (10), Brown (17). SB_Bolt (4), Slater (9).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Webb W,10-5742235
Leone1-332200
Brebbia H,102-310000
Doval S,14-16110011
Oakland
Martinez L,2-341-342215
Moll2-310011
Puk112212
Acevedo110000
Pruitt122201
Jiménez100022

HBP_Webb (Murphy). WP_Webb.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:18. A_31,605 (46,847).

