|San Francisco
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Slater ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Laureano rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|González rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Johnson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brown 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowrie dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bride 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wade Jr. dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Machín 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Flores ph-dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Vogt ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Andrus pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ystrzemski cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Bolt cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|San Francisco
|001
|012
|020
|—
|6
|Oakland
|000
|010
|120
|—
|4
E_Crawford (12). DP_San Francisco 1, Oakland 0. LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 10. 2B_Slater (10), Machín (2). HR_Yastrzemski 2 (11), Estrada (10), Brown (17). SB_Bolt (4), Slater (9).
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
HBP_Webb (Murphy). WP_Webb.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:18. A_31,605 (46,847).
