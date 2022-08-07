|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|5
|11
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|a-Slater ph-cf-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|González rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Johnson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Wade Jr. dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.185
|b-Flores ph-dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.225
|Bart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|4
|6
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.212
|Laureano rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Brown 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Lowrie dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Bride 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Machín 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|c-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|1-Andrus pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Bolt cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.218
|San Francisco
|001
|012
|020_6
|9
|1
|Oakland
|000
|010
|120_4
|9
|0
a-doubled for Pederson in the 5th. b-walked for Wade Jr. in the 6th. c-singled for Allen in the 8th.
1-ran for Vogt in the 8th.
E_Crawford (12). LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 10. 2B_Slater (10), Machín (2). HR_Yastrzemski (10), off Martinez; Estrada (10), off Puk; Yastrzemski (11), off Pruitt; Brown (17), off Leone. RBIs_Yastrzemski 3 (41), Slater (25), Estrada 2 (43), Bolt (10), Kemp (22), Brown 2 (48). SB_Bolt (4), Slater (9).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Belt 2, Flores); Oakland 6 (Murphy, Bride, Bolt, Lowrie, Laureano 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Oakland 1 for 14.
Runners moved up_Davis, Brown, Lowrie. GIDP_Lowrie.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Davis, Crawford, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 10-5
|7
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|97
|3.17
|Leone
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|23
|4.23
|Brebbia, H, 10
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.44
|Doval, S, 14-16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, L, 2-3
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|69
|6.08
|Moll
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.78
|Puk
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|17
|2.36
|Acevedo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.12
|Pruitt
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|4.83
|Jiménez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|15
|4.05
Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 1-0, Moll 2-1. IBB_off Moll (Davis), off Jiménez (Belt). HBP_Webb (Murphy). WP_Webb.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:18. A_31,605 (46,847).
