San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36696511
Pederson lf201000.246
a-Slater ph-cf-lf201110.270
González rf-lf400001.274
Johnson cf100001.000
Davis 3b401011.241
Belt 1b400011.236
Wade Jr. dh100011.185
b-Flores ph-dh210011.249
Estrada 2b411200.262
Crawford ss422002.220
Yastrzemski cf-rf422301.225
Bart c401002.212

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3649446
Kemp lf400112.212
Laureano rf500001.220
Murphy c312010.251
Brown 1b512201.238
Lowrie dh500000.180
Bride 2b401000.222
Machín 3b321011.198
Allen ss301001.211
c-Vogt ph101000.158
1-Andrus pr-ss000000.240
Bolt cf301110.218

San Francisco001012020_691
Oakland000010120_490

a-doubled for Pederson in the 5th. b-walked for Wade Jr. in the 6th. c-singled for Allen in the 8th.

1-ran for Vogt in the 8th.

E_Crawford (12). LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 10. 2B_Slater (10), Machín (2). HR_Yastrzemski (10), off Martinez; Estrada (10), off Puk; Yastrzemski (11), off Pruitt; Brown (17), off Leone. RBIs_Yastrzemski 3 (41), Slater (25), Estrada 2 (43), Bolt (10), Kemp (22), Brown 2 (48). SB_Bolt (4), Slater (9).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Belt 2, Flores); Oakland 6 (Murphy, Bride, Bolt, Lowrie, Laureano 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Oakland 1 for 14.

Runners moved up_Davis, Brown, Lowrie. GIDP_Lowrie.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Davis, Crawford, Belt).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, W, 10-5742235973.17
Leone1-332200234.23
Brebbia, H, 102-310000142.44
Doval, S, 14-16110011193.00
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez, L, 2-341-342215696.08
Moll2-310011141.78
Puk112212172.36
Acevedo110000183.12
Pruitt122201174.83
Jiménez100022154.05

Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 1-0, Moll 2-1. IBB_off Moll (Davis), off Jiménez (Belt). HBP_Webb (Murphy). WP_Webb.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:18. A_31,605 (46,847).

