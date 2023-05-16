PhiladelphiaSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32363Totals346106
Stott 2b5010Estrada dh5010
Turner ss5010Flores 1b3111
Harper dh4110Wade Jr. 1b0000
Castellanos rf4000Conforto rf3123
Schwarber lf1100Davis 3b3110
Realmuto c3010Haniger lf4111
Bohm 1b3123Crawford ss4011
Marsh cf3000Schmitt 2b4020
Sosa 3b3000Bart c4100
Clemens ph1000Johnson cf4110

Philadelphia0200010003
San Francisco06000000x6

E_Stott (1). LOB_Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 7. 2B_Turner (9), Bohm (8), Davis (4), Schmitt (4). 3B_Estrada (1). HR_Bohm (5), Conforto (8). SF_Bohm (1), Flores (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Brogdon2-320011
Falter L,0-741-386002
Bellatti100011
Hoffman200004
San Francisco
Wood42-342214
Junis111122
Alexander W,3-011-300000
Ta.Rogers H,22-310011
Doval S,9-1011-300012

Junis pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

WP_Doval.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:33. A_23,819 (41,915).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

