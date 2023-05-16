|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|5
|9
|Stott 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.308
|Schwarber lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.177
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Bohm 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.278
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Sosa 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|a-Clemens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|2
|8
|Estrada dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Flores 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Wade Jr. 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.205
|Davis 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Haniger lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.183
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Schmitt 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.464
|Bart c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Johnson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Philadelphia
|020
|001
|000_3
|6
|1
|San Francisco
|060
|000
|00x_6
|10
|0
a-struck out for Sosa in the 9th.
E_Stott (1). LOB_Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 7. 2B_Turner (9), Bohm (8), Davis (4), Schmitt (4). 3B_Estrada (1). HR_Bohm (5), off Wood; Conforto (8), off Falter. RBIs_Bohm 3 (31), Flores (13), Conforto 3 (17), Haniger (9), Crawford (11). SF_Bohm, Flores.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Castellanos 2, Turner, Bohm, Marsh 2); San Francisco 4 (Flores, Johnson, Crawford 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 8; San Francisco 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Harper.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brogdon
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|2.53
|Falter, L, 0-7
|4
|1-3
|8
|6
|0
|0
|2
|67
|5.13
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|5.06
|Hoffman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|26
|0.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|72
|2.87
|Junis
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|28
|5.32
|Alexander, W, 3-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.52
|Ta.Rogers, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|5.11
|Doval, S, 9-10
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|2.04
Inherited runners-scored_Falter 3-0, Alexander 2-0, Doval 2-0. WP_Doval.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:33. A_23,819 (41,915).
