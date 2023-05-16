PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3236359
Stott 2b501000.281
Turner ss501002.260
Harper dh411001.326
Castellanos rf400003.308
Schwarber lf110030.177
Realmuto c301011.292
Bohm 1b312301.278
Marsh cf300010.287
Sosa 3b300000.260
a-Clemens ph100001.179

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34610628
Estrada dh501001.310
Flores 1b311100.250
Wade Jr. 1b000000.268
Conforto rf312310.205
Davis 3b311011.294
Haniger lf411102.183
Crawford ss401102.167
Schmitt 2b402000.464
Bart c410002.222
Johnson cf411000.148

Philadelphia020001000_361
San Francisco06000000x_6100

a-struck out for Sosa in the 9th.

E_Stott (1). LOB_Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 7. 2B_Turner (9), Bohm (8), Davis (4), Schmitt (4). 3B_Estrada (1). HR_Bohm (5), off Wood; Conforto (8), off Falter. RBIs_Bohm 3 (31), Flores (13), Conforto 3 (17), Haniger (9), Crawford (11). SF_Bohm, Flores.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Castellanos 2, Turner, Bohm, Marsh 2); San Francisco 4 (Flores, Johnson, Crawford 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 8; San Francisco 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Harper.

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brogdon2-320011282.53
Falter, L, 0-741-386002675.13
Bellatti100011165.06
Hoffman200004260.00
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wood42-342214722.87
Junis111122285.32
Alexander, W, 3-011-30000085.52
Ta.Rogers, H, 22-310011165.11
Doval, S, 9-1011-300012252.04

Inherited runners-scored_Falter 3-0, Alexander 2-0, Doval 2-0. WP_Doval.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:33. A_23,819 (41,915).

