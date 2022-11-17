SAN FRANCISCO (4-0)
Kunen 1-6 0-0 3, Gigiberia 1-3 0-0 3, Rishwain 1-4 1-2 3, Roberts 9-16 0-0 22, Shabazz 2-6 2-2 8. Totals 24-63 9-12 67.
FRESNO ST. (1-2)
Moore 4-7 7-10 15, Baker 1-5 0-0 2, Campbell 7-14 2-2 17, Hill 1-16 2-2 4, Holland 4-9 4-4 13. Totals 20-59 17-20 60.
Halftime_San Francisco 29-26. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 10-37 (Roberts 4-10, Shabazz 2-5, Gigiberia 1-1, Kunen 1-6, Rishwain 0-3), Fresno St. 3-14 (Campbell 1-3, Holland 1-4, Moore 0-1, Hill 0-4). Fouled Out_Kunen. Rebounds_San Francisco 37 (Gigiberia 4), Fresno St. 35 (Moore 8). Assists_San Francisco 13 (Shabazz 4), Fresno St. 7 (Moore 3). Total Fouls_San Francisco 20, Fresno St. 15.
