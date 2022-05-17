|San Francisco
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|Wade Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Joe lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Slater ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Daza cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Pederson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Flores ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Ystrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Hilliard pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McMahon 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b-lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|La Stella dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruf ph-dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Casali c
|4
|3
|3
|4
|San Francisco
|001
|030
|201
|—
|7
|Colorado
|100
|021
|200
|—
|6
E_McMahon (8). DP_San Francisco 1, Colorado 0. LOB_San Francisco 6, Colorado 9. 2B_Ruf (4), Blackmon (7). HR_Casali 2 (3), Yastrzemski (3), McMahon (4). SF_Yastrzemski (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Wood
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Leone
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rogers BS,0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Brebbia W,1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Doval S,6-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colorado
|Senzatela
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Blach
|3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Goudeau
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Gilbreath
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Estévez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colomé
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bard L,1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
Goudeau pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Wood (Iglesias). WP_Wood.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:23. A_23,180 (50,445).
