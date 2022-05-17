San FranciscoColorado
Totals36797Totals376116
Wade Jr. lf2000Joe lf4210
Slater ph-cf1000Daza cf4220
Pederson rf3000Blackmon dh5011
Flores ph-2b2001Cron 1b4122
Ystrzemski cf-rf4112Hilliard pr0000
Belt 1b5000Rodgers 2b4011
Longoria 3b4010McMahon 3b5122
Crawford ss4000Iglesias ss3000
Estrada 2b-lf3120Grichuk rf4020
La Stella dh1000Díaz c4000
Ruf ph-dh3220
Casali c4334

San Francisco0010302017
Colorado1000212006

E_McMahon (8). DP_San Francisco 1, Colorado 0. LOB_San Francisco 6, Colorado 9. 2B_Ruf (4), Blackmon (7). HR_Casali 2 (3), Yastrzemski (3), McMahon (4). SF_Yastrzemski (2).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Wood41-363315
Leone12-321101
Rogers BS,0-1122220
Brebbia W,1-0110003
Doval S,6-7100011
Colorado
Senzatela210013
Blach334412
Goudeau132202
Gilbreath2-300010
Estévez1-300000
Colomé110000
Bard L,1-2111103

Goudeau pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Wood (Iglesias). WP_Wood.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:23. A_23,180 (50,445).

