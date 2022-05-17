|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|3
|10
|Wade Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|b-Slater ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Pederson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|c-Flores ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Belt 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Estrada 2b-lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|La Stella dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Ruf ph-dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Casali c
|4
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.298
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|4
|10
|Joe lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Daza cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.391
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.311
|1-Hilliard pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.218
|McMahon 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|San Francisco
|001
|030
|201_7
|9
|0
|Colorado
|100
|021
|200_6
|11
|1
a-singled for La Stella in the 5th. b-walked for Wade Jr. in the 7th. c-reached on error for Pederson in the 7th.
1-ran for Cron in the 9th.
E_McMahon (8). LOB_San Francisco 6, Colorado 9. 2B_Ruf (4), Blackmon (7). HR_Casali 2 (3), off Blach; Yastrzemski (3), off Bard; McMahon (4), off Leone. RBIs_Casali 4 (9), Flores (20), Yastrzemski 2 (10), Rodgers (15), Blackmon (16), Cron 2 (27), McMahon 2 (18). SF_Yastrzemski.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Belt, Longoria, Casali); Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Iglesias). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 8; Colorado 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Pederson, Ruf, Blackmon. GIDP_Rodgers.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|88
|3.93
|Leone
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.09
|Rogers, BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|22
|3.07
|Brebbia, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.20
|Doval, S, 6-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.45
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|33
|4.55
|Blach
|3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|55
|5.68
|Goudeau
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|7.07
|Gilbreath
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|14.29
|Estévez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.40
|Colomé
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.76
|Bard, L, 1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|19
|4.05
Inherited runners-scored_Leone 2-1, Gilbreath 2-2, Estévez 2-0. HBP_Wood (Iglesias). WP_Wood.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:23. A_23,180 (50,445).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.