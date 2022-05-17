San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36797310
Wade Jr. lf200010.250
b-Slater ph-cf100011.255
Pederson rf300000.235
c-Flores ph-2b200101.261
Yastrzemski cf-rf411201.259
Belt 1b500003.239
Longoria 3b401001.222
Crawford ss400002.203
Estrada 2b-lf312011.248
La Stella dh100000.000
a-Ruf ph-dh322000.235
Casali c433400.298

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals376116410
Joe lf421011.281
Daza cf422011.391
Blackmon dh501100.217
Cron 1b412212.311
1-Hilliard pr000000.169
Rodgers 2b401111.218
McMahon 3b512201.260
Iglesias ss300000.304
Grichuk rf402002.277
Díaz c400002.213

San Francisco001030201_790
Colorado100021200_6111

a-singled for La Stella in the 5th. b-walked for Wade Jr. in the 7th. c-reached on error for Pederson in the 7th.

1-ran for Cron in the 9th.

E_McMahon (8). LOB_San Francisco 6, Colorado 9. 2B_Ruf (4), Blackmon (7). HR_Casali 2 (3), off Blach; Yastrzemski (3), off Bard; McMahon (4), off Leone. RBIs_Casali 4 (9), Flores (20), Yastrzemski 2 (10), Rodgers (15), Blackmon (16), Cron 2 (27), McMahon 2 (18). SF_Yastrzemski.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Belt, Longoria, Casali); Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Iglesias). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 8; Colorado 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Pederson, Ruf, Blackmon. GIDP_Rodgers.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Belt).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wood41-363315883.93
Leone12-321101193.09
Rogers, BS, 0-1122220223.07
Brebbia, W, 1-0110003172.20
Doval, S, 6-7100011172.45
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senzatela210013334.55
Blach334412555.68
Goudeau132202247.07
Gilbreath2-3000101614.29
Estévez1-30000025.40
Colomé110000104.76
Bard, L, 1-2111103194.05

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 2-1, Gilbreath 2-2, Estévez 2-0. HBP_Wood (Iglesias). WP_Wood.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:23. A_23,180 (50,445).

