abrhbiabrhbi
Totals397127Totals375104
Wade Jr. 1b3011LeMahieu dh4110
Conforto rf5000Judge cf5131
Estrada 2b5011Rizzo 1b3011
Pederson dh4221Stanton rf5111
Ystrzemski cf-lf5221Donaldson 3b4111
Villar 3b5120Torres 2b4000
Crawford ss5233Cabrera lf4010
Sabol lf2010Trevino c3000
Johnson cf1000Hicks ph1000
Pérez c4000Volpe ss4120

San Francisco0003020027
New York1010100115

E_Cobb (1). DP_San Francisco 1, New York 0. LOB_San Francisco 10, New York 8. 2B_Yastrzemski 2 (2), Crawford (1), LeMahieu (1), Rizzo (1). HR_Pederson (1), Crawford (1), Stanton (1), Donaldson (1). SB_Wade Jr. (1), Volpe (2), Crawford (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Cobb32-342116
Junis W,1-021-331102
Brebbia H,1100000
Ta.Rogers H,1111100
Doval S,1-1121121
New York
Schmidt31-353315
Peralta100002
King L,0-112-342213
Abreu200013
Holmes2-332200
J.Cordero1-300000

Peralta pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Peralta (Sabol), King (Sabol). WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:12. A_41,642 (47,309).

