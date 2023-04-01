|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|7
|3
|13
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.167
|Conforto rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.111
|Estrada 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Pederson dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.286
|Yastrzemski cf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Villar 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Crawford ss
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.375
|Sabol lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Johnson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|4
|3
|9
|LeMahieu dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Judge cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.556
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.286
|Stanton rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Hicks ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Volpe ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|San Francisco
|000
|302
|002_7
|12
|1
|New York
|101
|010
|011_5
|10
|0
a-struck out for Trevino in the 9th.
E_Cobb (1). LOB_San Francisco 10, New York 8. 2B_Yastrzemski 2 (2), Crawford (1), LeMahieu (1), Rizzo (1). HR_Pederson (1), off Schmidt; Crawford (1), off Schmidt; Stanton (1), off Cobb; Donaldson (1), off Ta.Rogers. RBIs_Pederson (1), Crawford 3 (3), Wade Jr. (1), Estrada (1), Yastrzemski (1), Stanton (1), Rizzo (1), Donaldson (1), Judge (3). SB_Wade Jr. (1), Volpe (2), Crawford (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Pederson 3, Pérez, Johnson, Conforto); New York 4 (Torres 3, LeMahieu). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 14; New York 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Estrada, Villar. GIDP_Stanton.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|76
|2.45
|Junis, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|33
|3.86
|Brebbia, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.50
|Ta.Rogers, H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|9.00
|Doval, S, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|24
|9.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schmidt
|3
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|76
|8.10
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|King, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|39
|10.80
|Abreu
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|0.00
|Holmes
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|27.00
|J.Cordero
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Junis 1-0, J.Cordero 1-0. HBP_Peralta (Sabol), King (Sabol). WP_Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:12. A_41,642 (47,309).
