San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals397127313
Wade Jr. 1b301121.167
Conforto rf500003.111
Estrada 2b501100.333
Pederson dh422112.286
Yastrzemski cf-lf522102.286
Villar 3b512001.333
Crawford ss523301.375
Sabol lf201000.250
Johnson cf100000.000
Pérez c400003.167

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37510439
LeMahieu dh411012.250
Judge cf513101.556
Rizzo 1b301121.286
Stanton rf511100.222
Donaldson 3b411102.250
Torres 2b400001.143
Cabrera lf401000.125
Trevino c300000.167
a-Hicks ph100001.000
Volpe ss412001.333

San Francisco000302002_7121
New York101010011_5100

a-struck out for Trevino in the 9th.

E_Cobb (1). LOB_San Francisco 10, New York 8. 2B_Yastrzemski 2 (2), Crawford (1), LeMahieu (1), Rizzo (1). HR_Pederson (1), off Schmidt; Crawford (1), off Schmidt; Stanton (1), off Cobb; Donaldson (1), off Ta.Rogers. RBIs_Pederson (1), Crawford 3 (3), Wade Jr. (1), Estrada (1), Yastrzemski (1), Stanton (1), Rizzo (1), Donaldson (1), Judge (3). SB_Wade Jr. (1), Volpe (2), Crawford (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Pederson 3, Pérez, Johnson, Conforto); New York 4 (Torres 3, LeMahieu). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 14; New York 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Estrada, Villar. GIDP_Stanton.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb32-342116762.45
Junis, W, 1-021-331102333.86
Brebbia, H, 1100000124.50
Ta.Rogers, H, 1111100119.00
Doval, S, 1-1121121249.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schmidt31-353315768.10
Peralta100002180.00
King, L, 0-112-3422133910.80
Abreu200013290.00
Holmes2-3322002027.00
J.Cordero1-30000030.00

Inherited runners-scored_Junis 1-0, J.Cordero 1-0. HBP_Peralta (Sabol), King (Sabol). WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:12. A_41,642 (47,309).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you