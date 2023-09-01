|San Francisco
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|7
|10
|6
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|Wade Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Kim 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Estrada 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Soto lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Haniger lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|DeJong ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Carpenter dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Slater ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Davis 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Meckler cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Batten 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sabol c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schmitt ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Azocar ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|San Francisco
|006
|010
|000
|—
|7
|San Diego
|000
|000
|011
|—
|2
E_Machado (6), Batten 2 (2). DP_San Francisco 3, San Diego 0. LOB_San Francisco 7, San Diego 9. 2B_Sabol (9), Cooper (5), Azocar (4). 3B_Haniger (1). HR_Yastrzemski (12). SF_Schmitt (3).
HBP_Junis (Soto). WP_Junis, Manaea, Alexander.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:51. A_36,639 (40,222).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.