San FranciscoSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals387106Totals31272
Wade Jr. 1b5100Kim 2b5011
Estrada 2b5120Soto lf2100
Haniger lf-rf4010Machado 3b4000
Pederson dh4121Tatis Jr. rf4020
DeJong ph-dh1000Bogaerts ss3000
Yastrzemski rf3222Carpenter dh0000
Slater ph-cf1000Cooper ph-dh2011
Davis 3b4100Sánchez c4010
Meckler cf-lf4111Batten 1b3010
Sabol c4021Grisham cf3000
Schmitt ss3001Azocar ph1110

San Francisco0060100007
San Diego0000000112

E_Machado (6), Batten 2 (2). DP_San Francisco 3, San Diego 0. LOB_San Francisco 7, San Diego 9. 2B_Sabol (9), Cooper (5), Azocar (4). 3B_Haniger (1). HR_Yastrzemski (12). SF_Schmitt (3).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Junis400013
Manaea W,5-531-331152
Walker2-320002
Alexander121100
San Diego
Avila L,0-2366125
Waldron531104
Kerr110001

HBP_Junis (Soto). WP_Junis, Manaea, Alexander.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:51. A_36,639 (40,222).

