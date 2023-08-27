AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3256529
Acuña Jr. rf400000.330
Harris II cf400000.283
Riley 3b400002.273
Olson 1b311011.272
Ozuna dh421202.263
Rosario lf311011.262
d'Arnaud c411201.245
Arcia ss301000.276
Lopez 2b301102.361

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3188868
Slater cf-rf322120.255
Estrada 2b501102.273
Flores dh310010.296
Davis 1b311211.246
Bailey c401300.256
DeJong ss400002.176
Ramos lf200001.217
a-Meckler ph-cf110011.273
Schmitt 3b311101.199
Matos rf211000.254
b-Pederson ph-lf111010.242

Atlanta000032000_560
San Francisco11004200x_880

a-walked for Ramos in the 6th. b-intentionally walked for Matos in the 6th.

LOB_Atlanta 2, San Francisco 6. 2B_Rosario (21), Olson (24), Matos (10), Bailey (16). HR_Ozuna (29), off Alexander; Schmitt (3), off Shuster. RBIs_d'Arnaud 2 (32), Lopez (10), Ozuna 2 (70), Davis 2 (60), Schmitt (26), Bailey 3 (42), Slater (19), Estrada (40). S_Schmitt.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 0; San Francisco 2 (Davis, DeJong). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 4; San Francisco 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Estrada, Flores.

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Shuster, L, 4-342-344423835.26
McHugh11-334441383.88
Tonkin11-300003173.31
Hand2-310001116.75
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Beck41-333315703.52
Alexander, W, 7-211-332210244.46
Ty.Rogers, H, 2711-300001192.60
Ta.Rogers, H, 11100001122.80
Doval, S, 34-41100002163.04

Inherited runners-scored_McHugh 2-2, Alexander 2-1, Ty.Rogers 1-0. IBB_off McHugh (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:47. A_31,047 (41,915).

