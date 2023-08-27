|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|5
|2
|9
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Ozuna dh
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.263
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.361
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|8
|8
|8
|6
|8
|Slater cf-rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.255
|Estrada 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Flores dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Davis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.246
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.256
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Ramos lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|a-Meckler ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Schmitt 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.199
|Matos rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|b-Pederson ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Atlanta
|000
|032
|000_5
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|110
|042
|00x_8
|8
|0
a-walked for Ramos in the 6th. b-intentionally walked for Matos in the 6th.
LOB_Atlanta 2, San Francisco 6. 2B_Rosario (21), Olson (24), Matos (10), Bailey (16). HR_Ozuna (29), off Alexander; Schmitt (3), off Shuster. RBIs_d'Arnaud 2 (32), Lopez (10), Ozuna 2 (70), Davis 2 (60), Schmitt (26), Bailey 3 (42), Slater (19), Estrada (40). S_Schmitt.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 0; San Francisco 2 (Davis, DeJong). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 4; San Francisco 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Estrada, Flores.
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shuster, L, 4-3
|4
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|83
|5.26
|McHugh
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|38
|3.88
|Tonkin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|3.31
|Hand
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|6.75
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beck
|4
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|5
|70
|3.52
|Alexander, W, 7-2
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|24
|4.46
|Ty.Rogers, H, 27
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.60
|Ta.Rogers, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.80
|Doval, S, 34-41
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.04
Inherited runners-scored_McHugh 2-2, Alexander 2-1, Ty.Rogers 1-0. IBB_off McHugh (Pederson).
Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:47. A_31,047 (41,915).
