AtlantaSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32565Totals31888
Acuña Jr. rf4000Slater cf-rf3221
Harris II cf4000Estrada 2b5011
Riley 3b4000Flores dh3100
Olson 1b3110Davis 1b3112
Ozuna dh4212Bailey c4013
Rosario lf3110DeJong ss4000
d'Arnaud c4112Ramos lf2000
Arcia ss3010Meckler ph-cf1100
Lopez 2b3011Schmitt 3b3111
Matos rf2110
Pederson ph-lf1110

Atlanta0000320005
San Francisco11004200x8

LOB_Atlanta 2, San Francisco 6. 2B_Rosario (21), Olson (24), Matos (10), Bailey (16). HR_Ozuna (29), Schmitt (3). S_Schmitt (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Shuster L,4-342-344423
McHugh11-334441
Tonkin11-300003
Hand2-310001
San Francisco
Beck41-333315
Alexander W,7-211-332210
Ty.Rogers H,2711-300001
Ta.Rogers H,11100001
Doval S,34-41100002

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:47. A_31,047 (41,915).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you