|Atlanta
|San Francisco
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Slater cf-rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flores dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Davis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Ozuna dh
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Ramos lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Meckler ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Schmitt 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Matos rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Pederson ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|032
|000
|—
|5
|San Francisco
|110
|042
|00x
|—
|8
LOB_Atlanta 2, San Francisco 6. 2B_Rosario (21), Olson (24), Matos (10), Bailey (16). HR_Ozuna (29), Schmitt (3). S_Schmitt (2).
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|5
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:47. A_31,047 (41,915).
