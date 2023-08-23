|San Francisco
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|8
|14
|8
|Totals
|40
|6
|10
|6
|Wade Jr. dh
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Estrada 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Turner ss
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Flores 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Matos ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Stott 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Slater ph-cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Bohm 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Davis 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Schmitt 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Marsh cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bailey c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Cave 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Meckler cf-lf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Sosa ph-3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|DeJong ss
|5
|1
|3
|4
|San Francisco
|101
|200
|100
|3
|—
|8
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|003
|1
|—
|6
DP_San Francisco 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Slater (4), Sosa (11). HR_Flores (18), DeJong (1), Schwarber (34), Turner (15), Harper (12). SB_Stott (24), Estrada (19), Rojas (7). SF_Estrada (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Cobb
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Alexander H,6
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson H,4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wood H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Ty.Rogers H,26
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beck H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Doval BS,33-40
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Junis W,4-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ta.Rogers H,10
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|R.Walker S,1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|Lorenzen
|5
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Hoffman
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Strahm
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bellatti
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel L,7-4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
Cobb pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Doval pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Ty.Rogers (Harper), Kimbrel (Meckler). WP_Junis.
Umpires_Home, Jacob Metz; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:38. A_33,035 (42,901).
