San FranciscoPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals418148Totals406106
Wade Jr. dh6010Schwarber lf4211
Estrada 2b5121Turner ss5211
Flores 1b4122Harper dh4123
Pederson lf2000Castellanos rf5020
Matos ph-rf2000Rojas pr-cf0000
Conforto rf3020Stott 2b5010
Slater ph-cf2021Bohm 3b-1b4010
Davis 3b5000Realmuto c5100
Schmitt 3b0100Marsh cf-rf3010
Bailey c4100Cave 1b2000
Meckler cf-lf3320Sosa ph-3b3011
DeJong ss5134

San Francisco10120010038
Philadelphia00000200316

DP_San Francisco 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Slater (4), Sosa (11). HR_Flores (18), DeJong (1), Schwarber (34), Turner (15), Harper (12). SB_Stott (24), Estrada (19), Rojas (7). SF_Estrada (2).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Cobb552204
Alexander H,62-310000
Jackson H,41-310000
Wood H,11-300021
Ty.Rogers H,262-300000
Beck H,4100023
Doval BS,33-40013320
Junis W,4-3110001
Ta.Rogers H,102-311002
R.Walker S,1-21-300000
Philadelphia
Lorenzen52-384434
Hoffman2-311101
Strahm12-330002
Bellatti110000
Kimbrel L,7-4113211

Cobb pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Doval pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Ty.Rogers (Harper), Kimbrel (Meckler). WP_Junis.

Umpires_Home, Jacob Metz; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:38. A_33,035 (42,901).

