San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals41814848
Wade Jr. dh601001.256
Estrada 2b512100.280
Flores 1b412211.304
Pederson lf200012.241
a-Matos ph-rf200001.247
Conforto rf302000.251
b-Slater ph-cf202100.250
Davis 3b500000.243
Schmitt 3b010000.196
Bailey c410012.256
Meckler cf-lf332010.214
DeJong ss513401.600

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals406106611
Schwarber lf421121.184
Turner ss521111.250
Harper dh412300.299
Castellanos rf502002.275
1-Rojas pr-cf000000.289
Stott 2b501001.297
Bohm 3b-1b401010.282
Realmuto c510003.250
Marsh cf-rf301021.283
Cave 1b200000.246
c-Sosa ph-3b301102.256

San Francisco1012001003_8140
Philadelphia0000020031_6100

a-struck out for Pederson in the 7th. b-doubled for Conforto in the 7th. c-struck out for Cave in the 7th.

1-ran for Castellanos in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Slater (4), Sosa (11). HR_Flores (18), off Lorenzen; DeJong (1), off Lorenzen; Schwarber (34), off Cobb; Turner (15), off Cobb; Harper (12), off Doval. RBIs_Flores 2 (46), DeJong 4 (4), Slater (18), Estrada (39), Schwarber (81), Turner (49), Harper 3 (47), Sosa (24). SB_Stott (24), Estrada (19), Rojas (7). SF_Estrada.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Estrada, Davis 2, Conforto 2); Philadelphia 7 (Castellanos 2, Sosa, Cave, Turner, Realmuto 2). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 10; Philadelphia 3 for 12.

GIDP_Davis.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Turner, Stott, Cave; Rojas, Bohm, Rojas).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb552204923.74
Alexander, H, 62-31000094.15
Jackson, H, 41-310000112.11
Wood, H, 11-300021164.74
Ty.Rogers, H, 262-30000062.66
Beck, H, 4100023253.34
Doval, BS, 33-40013320173.09
Junis, W, 4-3110001163.95
Ta.Rogers, H, 102-311002132.70
R.Walker, S, 1-21-30000052.14
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lorenzen52-384434934.15
Hoffman2-311101102.84
Strahm12-330002263.23
Bellatti110000144.50
Kimbrel, L, 7-4113211213.33

Doval pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 1-0, Ty.Rogers 2-0, R.Walker 1-0, Hoffman 1-0, Strahm 1-1. HBP_Ty.Rogers (Harper), Kimbrel (Meckler). WP_Junis.

Umpires_Home, Jacob Metz; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:38. A_33,035 (42,901).

