|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|8
|14
|8
|4
|8
|Wade Jr. dh
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Estrada 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Flores 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.304
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|a-Matos ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|b-Slater ph-cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Davis 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Schmitt 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Bailey c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Meckler cf-lf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|DeJong ss
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.600
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|6
|10
|6
|6
|11
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.184
|Turner ss
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.299
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|1-Rojas pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Stott 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Bohm 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Marsh cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.283
|Cave 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|c-Sosa ph-3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.256
|San Francisco
|101
|200
|100
|3_8
|14
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|003
|1_6
|10
|0
a-struck out for Pederson in the 7th. b-doubled for Conforto in the 7th. c-struck out for Cave in the 7th.
1-ran for Castellanos in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Slater (4), Sosa (11). HR_Flores (18), off Lorenzen; DeJong (1), off Lorenzen; Schwarber (34), off Cobb; Turner (15), off Cobb; Harper (12), off Doval. RBIs_Flores 2 (46), DeJong 4 (4), Slater (18), Estrada (39), Schwarber (81), Turner (49), Harper 3 (47), Sosa (24). SB_Stott (24), Estrada (19), Rojas (7). SF_Estrada.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Estrada, Davis 2, Conforto 2); Philadelphia 7 (Castellanos 2, Sosa, Cave, Turner, Realmuto 2). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 10; Philadelphia 3 for 12.
GIDP_Davis.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Turner, Stott, Cave; Rojas, Bohm, Rojas).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|92
|3.74
|Alexander, H, 6
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.15
|Jackson, H, 4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.11
|Wood, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|4.74
|Ty.Rogers, H, 26
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.66
|Beck, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|25
|3.34
|Doval, BS, 33-40
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|17
|3.09
|Junis, W, 4-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.95
|Ta.Rogers, H, 10
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.70
|R.Walker, S, 1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.14
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lorenzen
|5
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|3
|4
|93
|4.15
|Hoffman
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|2.84
|Strahm
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|3.23
|Bellatti
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.50
|Kimbrel, L, 7-4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|21
|3.33
Doval pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 1-0, Ty.Rogers 2-0, R.Walker 1-0, Hoffman 1-0, Strahm 1-1. HBP_Ty.Rogers (Harper), Kimbrel (Meckler). WP_Junis.
Umpires_Home, Jacob Metz; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:38. A_33,035 (42,901).
