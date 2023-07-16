|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|9
|7
|5
|12
|Wade Jr. 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|b-Flores ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Pederson dh
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|J.Davis 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.270
|Conforto rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Yastrzemski lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.249
|Matos cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Sabol c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Bailey c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.285
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Wisely 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|a-Slater ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Schmitt 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|6
|7
|Joe lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Reynolds cf-lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|McCutchen dh
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.230
|1-Palacios pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|H.Davis rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Triolo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Marcano ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|c-Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Gonzales 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Delay c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|San Francisco
|003
|000
|000
|5_8
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|001
|010
|1_4
|8
|1
a-struck out for Wisely in the 7th. b-flied out for Wade Jr. in the 7th. c-walked for Marcano in the 10th.
1-ran for Santana in the 8th.
E_H.Davis (2). LOB_San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Conforto (9), Bailey (12), Delay (7), H.Davis (4). RBIs_J.Davis (47), Matos (6), Pederson (31), Conforto 2 (49), Bailey 2 (29), Reynolds (43), Triolo 2 (7), H.Davis (9). SB_Conforto (4), H.Davis (3). SF_Pederson, Triolo.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski 2, Sabol 2, Crawford); Pittsburgh 7 (McCutchen 2, H.Davis, Gonzales 2, Delay 2). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 10; Pittsburgh 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Matos, McCutchen, Triolo. LIDP_Crawford. GIDP_McCutchen.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Wisely, Wade Jr.); Pittsburgh 1 (Santana).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|3
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|1
|67
|4.53
|Beck
|3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|43
|3.06
|Ty.Rogers, BS, 2-5
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|24
|2.25
|Ta.Rogers
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.13
|Walker, W, 3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.00
|Alexander
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.16
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bido
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|64
|5.00
|Borucki
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.35
|Bolton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|9.90
|Perdomo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.78
|Holderman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.15
|Bednar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.22
|De Los Santos, L, 0-1
|1
|3
|5
|4
|2
|1
|21
|3.07
Inherited runners-scored_Beck 1-0, Ta.Rogers 2-0, Borucki 2-0, Perdomo 1-0. IBB_off De Los Santos (Yastrzemski). HBP_Bido (Pederson), Ta.Rogers (Gonzales). WP_Alexander.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:07. A_21,642 (38,753).
