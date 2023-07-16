San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37897512
Wade Jr. 1b212010.279
b-Flores ph-1b211000.278
Pederson dh310100.236
J.Davis 3b411112.270
Conforto rf512200.244
Yastrzemski lf210032.249
Matos cf501101.259
Sabol c300003.251
Bailey c201201.285
Crawford ss500001.207
Wisely 2b211001.191
a-Slater ph100001.333
Schmitt 2b110000.227

PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3648467
Joe lf-1b401011.243
Reynolds cf-lf502101.264
McCutchen dh521001.267
Santana 1b200021.230
1-Palacios pr-cf100000.229
H.Davis rf412110.280
Triolo 3b411200.300
Marcano ss400001.240
c-Choi ph000010.176
Gonzales 2b400001.242
Delay c301011.260

San Francisco0030000005_890
Pittsburgh0100010101_481

a-struck out for Wisely in the 7th. b-flied out for Wade Jr. in the 7th. c-walked for Marcano in the 10th.

1-ran for Santana in the 8th.

E_H.Davis (2). LOB_San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Conforto (9), Bailey (12), Delay (7), H.Davis (4). RBIs_J.Davis (47), Matos (6), Pederson (31), Conforto 2 (49), Bailey 2 (29), Reynolds (43), Triolo 2 (7), H.Davis (9). SB_Conforto (4), H.Davis (3). SF_Pederson, Triolo.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski 2, Sabol 2, Crawford); Pittsburgh 7 (McCutchen 2, H.Davis, Gonzales 2, Delay 2). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 10; Pittsburgh 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Matos, McCutchen, Triolo. LIDP_Crawford. GIDP_McCutchen.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Wisely, Wade Jr.); Pittsburgh 1 (Santana).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wood32-351131674.53
Beck31-311103433.06
Ty.Rogers, BS, 2-51-311120242.25
Ta.Rogers2-300002123.13
Walker, W, 3-0100001143.00
Alexander111010173.16
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bido22-343323645.00
Borucki11-310002184.35
Bolton110002219.90
Perdomo200002153.78
Holderman100011144.15
Bednar100001111.22
De Los Santos, L, 0-1135421213.07

Inherited runners-scored_Beck 1-0, Ta.Rogers 2-0, Borucki 2-0, Perdomo 1-0. IBB_off De Los Santos (Yastrzemski). HBP_Bido (Pederson), Ta.Rogers (Gonzales). WP_Alexander.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:07. A_21,642 (38,753).

