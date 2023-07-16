San FranciscoPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals37897Totals36484
Wade Jr. 1b2120Joe lf-1b4010
Flores ph-1b2110Reynolds cf-lf5021
Pederson dh3101McCutchen dh5210
J.Davis 3b4111Santana 1b2000
Conforto rf5122Palacios pr-cf1000
Yastrzemski lf2100H.Davis rf4121
Matos cf5011Triolo 3b4112
Sabol c3000Marcano ss4000
Bailey c2012Choi ph0000
Crawford ss5000Gonzales 2b4000
Wisely 2b2110Delay c3010
Slater ph1000
Schmitt 2b1100

San Francisco00300000058
Pittsburgh01000101014

E_H.Davis (2). DP_San Francisco 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Conforto (9), Bailey (12), Delay (7), H.Davis (4). SB_Conforto (4), H.Davis (3). SF_Pederson (2), Triolo (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Wood32-351131
Beck31-311103
Ty.Rogers BS,2-51-311120
Ta.Rogers2-300002
Walker W,3-0100001
Alexander111010
Pittsburgh
Bido22-343323
Borucki11-310002
Bolton110002
Perdomo200002
Holderman100011
Bednar100001
De Los Santos L,0-1135421

Bolton pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Bido (Pederson), Ta.Rogers (Gonzales). WP_Alexander.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:07. A_21,642 (38,753).

