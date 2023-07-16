|San Francisco
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|8
|9
|7
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|Wade Jr. 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Joe lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Flores ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Reynolds cf-lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Pederson dh
|3
|1
|0
|1
|McCutchen dh
|5
|2
|1
|0
|J.Davis 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Palacios pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|H.Davis rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Matos cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Triolo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Sabol c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marcano ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzales 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wisely 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Delay c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Slater ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schmitt 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|003
|000
|000
|5
|—
|8
|Pittsburgh
|010
|001
|010
|1
|—
|4
E_H.Davis (2). DP_San Francisco 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 11. 2B_Conforto (9), Bailey (12), Delay (7), H.Davis (4). SB_Conforto (4), H.Davis (3). SF_Pederson (2), Triolo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Wood
|3
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Beck
|3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Ty.Rogers BS,2-5
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Ta.Rogers
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Walker W,3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alexander
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|Bido
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Borucki
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bolton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Perdomo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holderman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bednar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|De Los Santos L,0-1
|1
|3
|5
|4
|2
|1
Bolton pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Bido (Pederson), Ta.Rogers (Gonzales). WP_Alexander.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:07. A_21,642 (38,753).
