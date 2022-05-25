New YorkSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32353Totals30989
Nimmo cf4111Ruf dh4000
Marte rf4001Flores 1b4221
Lindor ss4121Yastrzemski rf3212
Alonso dh4000Longoria 3b4224
McNeil lf1000Estrada 2b3110
Jankowski ph-lf3000Pederson lf2112
Escobar 3b4010Fairchild cf4000
Do.Smith 1b2000Bart c3000
Guillorme 2b2100Walton ss3110
Mazeika c4010

New York0010010103
San Francisco54000000x9

DP_New York 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 2. 2B_Lindor (8), Escobar (12), Flores 2 (10), Walton (2), Estrada (11). 3B_Nimmo (4). HR_Lindor (8), Longoria 2 (2), Pederson (11), Yastrzemski (4).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Szapucki L,0-111-379932
Williams32-310025
Holderman100002
Shreve100000
Lugo100001
San Francisco
Junis W,2-1632214
Álvarez111122
Littell100000
Llovera110011

Álvarez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:44. A_27,432 (41,915).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

