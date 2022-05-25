|New York
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|30
|9
|8
|9
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ruf dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Flores 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Alonso dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|McNeil lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Jankowski ph-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Fairchild cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Smith 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Guillorme 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Walton ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mazeika c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|001
|001
|010
|—
|3
|San Francisco
|540
|000
|00x
|—
|9
DP_New York 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 2. 2B_Lindor (8), Escobar (12), Flores 2 (10), Walton (2), Estrada (11). 3B_Nimmo (4). HR_Lindor (8), Longoria 2 (2), Pederson (11), Yastrzemski (4).
|1
|7
|9
|9
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Álvarez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:44. A_27,432 (41,915).
