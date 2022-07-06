Giants fourth. Austin Slater singles to shortstop. Wilmer Flores singles to center field. Austin Slater to second. Darin Ruf singles to deep center field. Wilmer Flores to second. Austin Slater to third. Evan Longoria strikes out swinging. Joc Pederson out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Cooper Hummel. Austin Slater scores. Yermin Mercedes walks. Darin Ruf to second. Wilmer Flores to third. David Villar called out on strikes.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Giants 1, Diamondbacks 0.
Diamondbacks fifth. Buddy Kennedy strikes out swinging. Carson Kelly doubles to deep right field. Alek Thomas grounds out to second base, Brandon Crawford to Wilmer Flores. Carson Kelly to third. Geraldo Perdomo singles to right field. Carson Kelly scores. Jake Hager flies out to deep right field to Joc Pederson.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 1, Diamondbacks 1.
Giants seventh. Yermin Mercedes walks. David Villar strikes out swinging. Brandon Crawford grounds out to shallow infield, Caleb Smith to Christian Walker. Austin Wynns singles. Yermin Mercedes scores. Austin Slater strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 2, Diamondbacks 1.
Diamondbacks eighth. Josh Rojas pinch-hitting for Jake Hager. Josh Rojas singles to shallow infield. David Peralta pinch-hitting for Jordan Luplow. David Peralta strikes out swinging. Cooper Hummel singles to right field. Josh Rojas to third. Cooper Hummel to second. Josh Rojas pinch-hitting for Jake Hager. Josh Rojas scores. Ketel Marte walks. Christian Walker walks. Buddy Kennedy out on a sacrifice fly to left center field to Joc Pederson. Christian Walker to second. Ketel Marte to third. Cooper Hummel scores. Daulton Varsho homers to right field. Christian Walker scores. Ketel Marte scores. Alek Thomas grounds out to first base, Brandon Belt to Camilo Doval.
5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 6, Giants 2.
