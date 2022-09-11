Giants fourth. J.D. Davis doubles to deep left field. Evan Longoria strikes out swinging. David Villar strikes out swinging. Thairo Estrada singles to right field. J.D. Davis scores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 1, Cubs 0.
Cubs fifth. Yan Gomes grounds out to third base, Evan Longoria to David Villar. David Bote strikes out swinging. Zach McKinstry doubles to deep center field. Rafael Ortega singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Zach McKinstry scores. Fielding error by Luis Gonzalez. Seiya Suzuki flies out to Luis Gonzalez.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Giants 1, Cubs 1.
Giants seventh. Thairo Estrada homers to left field. Joey Bart grounds out to shallow infield, Christopher Morel to Alfonso Rivas. Austin Dean grounds out to shallow infield to Alfonso Rivas. Luis Gonzalez flies out to deep right field to Seiya Suzuki.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 2, Cubs 1.
Giants eighth. Lewis Brinson walks. Wilmer Flores homers to left field. Lewis Brinson scores. J.D. Davis grounds out to shallow left field, David Bote to Alfonso Rivas. Evan Longoria strikes out swinging. David Villar called out on strikes.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 4, Cubs 1.
Cubs eighth. Patrick Wisdom grounds out to third base, Evan Longoria to David Villar. Seiya Suzuki homers to center field. Ian Happ grounds out to shortstop, Thairo Estrada to David Villar. Franmil Reyes singles to shallow infield. Christopher Morel walks. Franmil Reyes to second. Nelson Velazquez pinch-hitting for Alfonso Rivas. Nelson Velazquez reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Franmil Reyes out at third.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 4, Cubs 2.
