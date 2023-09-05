Giants first. LaMonte Wade Jr. homers to right field. Mike Yastrzemski pops out to shallow infield to Dansby Swanson. Wilmer Flores flies out to shallow center field to Cody Bellinger. Joc Pederson grounds out to second base, Nico Hoerner to Jeimer Candelario.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 1, Cubs 0.
Giants second. Blake Sabol strikes out swinging. J.D. Davis singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Cody Bellinger. Brandon Crawford grounds out to second base, Nico Hoerner to Jeimer Candelario. J.D. Davis to third. Wade Meckler singles to shallow left field. J.D. Davis scores. Thairo Estrada grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Hendricks to Jeimer Candelario.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Giants 2, Cubs 0.
Giants third. LaMonte Wade Jr. pops out to shallow infield to Nico Hoerner. Mike Yastrzemski homers to left field. Wilmer Flores strikes out swinging. Joc Pederson doubles to deep center field. Blake Sabol strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 3, Cubs 0.
Cubs third. Nico Hoerner singles to third base. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Cody Bellinger singles to shallow center field. Nico Hoerner to second. Dansby Swanson singles to center field. Cody Bellinger to second. Nico Hoerner scores. Seiya Suzuki singles to shortstop. Dansby Swanson to second. Cody Bellinger to third. Jeimer Candelario walks. Seiya Suzuki to second. Dansby Swanson to third. Cody Bellinger scores. Yan Gomes doubles to left center field. Jeimer Candelario to third. Seiya Suzuki scores. Dansby Swanson scores. Nick Madrigal reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yan Gomes to third. Jeimer Candelario out at home. Christopher Morel pinch-hitting for Patrick Wisdom. Christopher Morel pops out to shallow left field to J.D. Davis.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 4, Giants 3.
Giants sixth. Wilmer Flores doubles to deep left field. Joc Pederson doubles to deep right field. Wilmer Flores scores. Blake Sabol strikes out swinging. J.D. Davis homers to center field. Joc Pederson scores. Brandon Crawford walks. Wade Meckler grounds out to shallow right field, Nico Hoerner to Jeimer Candelario. Brandon Crawford to second. Thairo Estrada grounds out to first base to Jeimer Candelario.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 6, Cubs 4.
Cubs seventh. Cody Bellinger grounds out to first base to J.D. Davis. Dansby Swanson walks. Seiya Suzuki homers to left field. Dansby Swanson scores. Jeimer Candelario doubles to deep left field. Yan Gomes singles to shallow center field. Jeimer Candelario to third. Nick Madrigal reaches on a fielder's choice to third base, advances to 2nd. Yan Gomes to third. Jeimer Candelario scores. Throwing error by Casey Schmitt. Christopher Morel homers to center field. Nick Madrigal scores. Yan Gomes scores. Nico Hoerner strikes out swinging. Ian Happ called out on strikes.
6 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Cubs 10, Giants 6.
Giants eighth. J.D. Davis doubles to deep center field. Brandon Crawford singles to deep center field. J.D. Davis scores. Mitch Haniger pinch-hitting for Wade Meckler. Mitch Haniger grounds out to shallow infield, Nick Madrigal to Jeimer Candelario. Brandon Crawford to second. Thairo Estrada grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Jeimer Candelario. Austin Slater reaches on error. Brandon Crawford to third. Fielding error by Dansby Swanson. Casey Schmitt flies out to shallow infield to Seiya Suzuki.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Cubs 10, Giants 7.
Cubs eighth. Cody Bellinger called out on strikes. Dansby Swanson singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Austin Slater. Seiya Suzuki singles to center field. Dansby Swanson scores. Jeimer Candelario grounds out to shortstop. Seiya Suzuki out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Cubs 11, Giants 7.
Giants ninth. Wilmer Flores homers to left field. Joc Pederson walks. Paul DeJong pinch-hitting for Patrick Bailey. Paul DeJong called out on strikes. J.D. Davis grounds out to second base. Joc Pederson out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 11, Giants 8.
