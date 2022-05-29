Reds second. Brandon Drury singles to third base. Kyle Farmer reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Brandon Drury out at second. Mike Moustakas walks. Kyle Farmer to second. Albert Almora Jr. singles to shallow left field. Mike Moustakas to second. Kyle Farmer scores. Aramis Garcia grounds out to shortstop. Albert Almora Jr. out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 1, Giants 0.
Reds sixth. Nick Senzel called out on strikes. Tyler Naquin walks. Tyler Stephenson lines out to shortstop to Evan Longoria. Joey Votto doubles to deep center field. Tyler Naquin scores. Brandon Drury strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 2, Giants 0.
Giants eighth. Darin Ruf pinch-hitting for Joey Bart. Darin Ruf called out on strikes. Tommy La Stella doubles to deep right field. Mike Yastrzemski grounds out to first base, Joey Votto to Jeff Hoffman. Tommy La Stella to third. Wilmer Flores walks. Joc Pederson singles to shallow center field. Wilmer Flores to second. Tommy La Stella scores. Evan Longoria homers to center field. Joc Pederson scores. Wilmer Flores scores. Brandon Crawford walks. Thairo Estrada singles to shallow right field. Brandon Crawford to second. Luis Gonzalez doubles to deep left field. Thairo Estrada scores. Brandon Crawford scores. Darin Ruf pinch-hitting for Joey Bart. Darin Ruf strikes out on a foul tip.
6 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 6, Reds 2.
Reds ninth. Brandon Drury lines out to center field to Stuart Fairchild. Kyle Farmer singles to center field. Mike Moustakas strikes out swinging. Albert Almora Jr. homers to left field. Kyle Farmer scores. Alejo Lopez pinch-hitting for Aramis Garcia. Alejo Lopez flies out to left field to Luis Gonzalez.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 6, Reds 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.