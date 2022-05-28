Reds third. Alejo Lopez singles to left center field. Matt Reynolds doubles to deep right center field. Alejo Lopez scores. Nick Senzel lines out to second base to Donovan Walton. Brandon Drury flies out to right field to Luis Gonzalez. Kyle Farmer walks. Tyler Stephenson singles to shallow infield. Kyle Farmer to second. Matt Reynolds scores. Aristides Aquino lines out to left field to Joc Pederson.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 2, Giants 0.
Reds fifth. Nick Senzel called out on strikes. Brandon Drury homers to left field. Kyle Farmer flies out to right field to Luis Gonzalez. Tyler Stephenson grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Wilmer Flores.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 3, Giants 0.
Giants eighth. Darin Ruf pinch-hitting for Michael Papierski. Darin Ruf walks. Tommy La Stella singles to left field. Darin Ruf to second. Mike Yastrzemski pops out to second base to Matt Reynolds. Wilmer Flores singles to shallow left field. Tommy La Stella to second. Darin Ruf to third. Joc Pederson hit by pitch. Joey Bart to second. Tommy La Stella to third. Darin Ruf scores. Brandon Crawford grounds out to second base. Joc Pederson out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 3, Giants 1.
Reds eighth. Tyler Stephenson singles to center field. Aristides Aquino reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Tyler Stephenson out at second. Mike Moustakas hit by pitch. Aristides Aquino to second. Albert Almora Jr. doubles to deep right center field. Mike Moustakas to third. Aristides Aquino scores. Alejo Lopez walks. Matt Reynolds strikes out swinging. Nick Senzel reaches on catcher interference. Alejo Lopez to second. Albert Almora Jr. to third. Mike Moustakas scores. Interference error by Joey Bart. Brandon Drury flies out to right field to Luis Gonzalez.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Reds 5, Giants 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.