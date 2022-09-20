Giants third. Joey Bart reaches on error to deep left center field, advances to 3rd. Fielding error by Yonathan Daza. Mike Yastrzemski singles to center field. Joey Bart scores. Lewis Brinson lines out to center field to Randal Grichuk. Austin Slater grounds out to shortstop. Mike Yastrzemski out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Giants 1, Rockies 0.
Giants sixth. Lewis Brinson lines out to center field to Randal Grichuk. Austin Slater doubles to deep right center field. Thairo Estrada doubles to deep right center field. Austin Slater scores. Evan Longoria doubles to deep right field. Thairo Estrada scores. Wilmer Flores lines out to center field to Randal Grichuk. J.D. Davis strikes out on a foul tip.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 3, Rockies 0.
Rockies sixth. Ryan McMahon grounds out to second base, Evan Longoria to J.D. Davis. Yonathan Daza grounds out to shallow infield, Sean Hjelle to J.D. Davis. C.J. Cron homers to left field. Charlie Blackmon flies out to deep center field to Lewis Brinson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 3, Rockies 1.
Giants seventh. David Villar homers to left field. Joey Bart singles to shallow left field. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging. Lewis Brinson pops out to shortstop to Alan Trejo. Austin Slater doubles to deep right field. Joey Bart scores. Thairo Estrada hit by pitch. Evan Longoria strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 5, Rockies 1.
Rockies eighth. Alan Trejo singles to center field. Ryan McMahon walks. Alan Trejo to second. Yonathan Daza reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Ryan McMahon out at second. Alan Trejo to third. C.J. Cron doubles to deep center field. Yonathan Daza scores. Alan Trejo scores. Charlie Blackmon lines out to left field to Austin Slater. Michael Toglia called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 5, Rockies 3.
Giants ninth. Joey Bart walks. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging. Lewis Brinson strikes out swinging. Austin Slater hit by pitch. Joey Bart to second. Thairo Estrada singles to deep right center field. Austin Slater to third. Joey Bart scores. Evan Longoria flies out to center field to Randal Grichuk.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 6, Rockies 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.