Rockies first. Connor Joe walks. Yonathan Daza singles to left center field. Connor Joe to second. Charlie Blackmon reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yonathan Daza out at second. Connor Joe to third. C.J. Cron strikes out swinging. Brendan Rodgers singles to right field. Charlie Blackmon to second. Connor Joe scores. Ryan McMahon called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 1, Giants 0.
Giants third. Curt Casali homers to center field. LaMonte Wade Jr. lines out to left field to Connor Joe. Joc Pederson grounds out to first base to C.J. Cron. Mike Yastrzemski grounds out to second base, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 1, Rockies 1.
Giants fifth. Thairo Estrada walks. Darin Ruf pinch-hitting for Tommy La Stella. Darin Ruf singles to first base. Thairo Estrada to second. Curt Casali homers to left field. Darin Ruf scores. Thairo Estrada scores. LaMonte Wade Jr. flies out to left field to Connor Joe. Joc Pederson flies out to deep left field to Connor Joe. Mike Yastrzemski lines out to Connor Joe.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 4, Rockies 1.
Rockies fifth. Elias Diaz called out on strikes. Connor Joe singles to right field. Yonathan Daza singles to right field. Connor Joe to second. Charlie Blackmon doubles to deep left center field. Yonathan Daza to third. Connor Joe scores. C.J. Cron singles to center field. Charlie Blackmon to third. Yonathan Daza scores. Brendan Rodgers grounds out to shallow infield. C.J. Cron out at second.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 4, Rockies 3.
Rockies sixth. Ryan McMahon homers to left field. Jose Iglesias grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. Randal Grichuk strikes out swinging. Elias Diaz grounds out to shallow infield, Dominic Leone to Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 4, Rockies 4.
Giants seventh. Darin Ruf doubles to deep right center field. Curt Casali singles to center field. Darin Ruf to third. Austin Slater pinch-hitting for LaMonte Wade Jr.. Austin Slater walks. Curt Casali to second. Wilmer Flores pinch-hitting for Joc Pederson. Wilmer Flores reaches on error. Austin Slater to second. Curt Casali to third. Darin Ruf scores. Fielding error by Ryan McMahon. Mike Yastrzemski out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Yonathan Daza. Austin Slater to third. Curt Casali scores. Brandon Belt pops out to shallow infield to Ryan McMahon. Evan Longoria reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Wilmer Flores out at second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Giants 6, Rockies 4.
Rockies seventh. Connor Joe pops out to shallow right field to Brandon Belt. Yonathan Daza walks. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to shallow infield, Tyler Rogers to Brandon Belt. Yonathan Daza to second. C.J. Cron singles to shallow center field. Yonathan Daza scores. Brendan Rodgers walks. C.J. Cron to second. Ryan McMahon singles to left field. Brendan Rodgers to second. C.J. Cron scores. Jose Iglesias grounds out to second base, Wilmer Flores to Brandon Belt.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 6, Rockies 6.
Giants ninth. Austin Slater strikes out swinging. Wilmer Flores strikes out swinging. Mike Yastrzemski homers to right field. Brandon Belt strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 7, Rockies 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.