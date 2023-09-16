Giants second. Wilmer Flores pops out to shallow right field to Kris Bryant. Joc Pederson flies out to deep left center field to Brenton Doyle. LaMonte Wade Jr. walks. Luis Matos hit by pitch. LaMonte Wade Jr. to second. Brandon Crawford walks. Luis Matos to second. LaMonte Wade Jr. to third. Blake Sabol doubles to shallow left field. Brandon Crawford to third. Luis Matos scores. LaMonte Wade Jr. scores. Mike Yastrzemski flies out to deep center field to Brenton Doyle.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 2, Rockies 0.
Giants third. Thairo Estrada singles to shallow infield. Michael Conforto walks. Wilmer Flores lines out to deep left field to Nolan Jones. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. Michael Conforto to third. Thairo Estrada scores. LaMonte Wade Jr. grounds out to second base, Harold Castro to Kris Bryant.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 3, Rockies 0.
Rockies third. Harold Castro walks. Brenton Doyle singles to shallow center field. Harold Castro to second. Austin Wynns walks. Brenton Doyle to second. Harold Castro to third. Nolan Jones reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Austin Wynns to second. Brenton Doyle to third. Harold Castro out at home. Ezequiel Tovar triples to deep right center field. Nolan Jones scores. Austin Wynns scores. Brenton Doyle scores. Kris Bryant strikes out swinging. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 3, Rockies 3.
Rockies fifth. Austin Wynns strikes out swinging. Nolan Jones walks. Ezequiel Tovar singles to shallow center field. Nolan Jones to third. Kris Bryant singles to right center field. Ezequiel Tovar to third. Nolan Jones scores. Ryan McMahon strikes out on a foul tip. Elehuris Montero walks. Hunter Goodman walks. Elehuris Montero to second. Kris Bryant to third. Ezequiel Tovar scores. Harold Castro walks. Hunter Goodman to second. Elehuris Montero to third. Kris Bryant scores. Brenton Doyle reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Harold Castro out at second.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Rockies 6, Giants 3.
Rockies sixth. Austin Wynns lines out to right field to Michael Conforto. Nolan Jones triples to deep right center field. Ezequiel Tovar singles to left field. Nolan Jones scores. Kris Bryant strikes out swinging. Ryan McMahon called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 7, Giants 3.
Rockies seventh. Elehuris Montero grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to LaMonte Wade Jr.. Hunter Goodman flies out to deep right field to Mitch Haniger. Harold Castro walks. Brenton Doyle singles to shallow right field. Harold Castro to third. Austin Wynns singles to center field. Brenton Doyle scores. Harold Castro scores. Nolan Jones flies out to left field to Luis Matos.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 9, Giants 3.
Giants eighth. Wilmer Flores lines out to deep right field to Hunter Goodman. Joc Pederson flies out to right field to Hunter Goodman. LaMonte Wade Jr. homers to center field. Luis Matos flies out to deep right field to Hunter Goodman.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 9, Giants 4.
Giants ninth. Brandon Crawford walks. Blake Sabol strikes out swinging. Patrick Bailey pinch-hitting for Austin Slater. Patrick Bailey flies out to left field to Nolan Jones. Thairo Estrada singles to right field. Brandon Crawford scores. Mitch Haniger strikes out on a foul tip.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 9, Giants 5.
