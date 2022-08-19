Rockies second. Randal Grichuk singles to deep left field. Elehuris Montero homers to center field. Randal Grichuk scores. Ryan McMahon grounds out to second base, Wilmer Flores to Brandon Belt. Connor Joe walks. Brian Serven singles to center field. Connor Joe to third. Wynton Bernard pops out to Brandon Belt. Jose Iglesias flies out to deep center field to Mike Yastrzemski.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 2, Giants 0.
Rockies fourth. Elehuris Montero grounds out to shallow infield, Evan Longoria to Brandon Belt. Ryan McMahon grounds out to first base, Brandon Belt to Alex Wood. Connor Joe homers to left field. Brian Serven strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 3, Giants 0.
Rockies fifth. Wynton Bernard doubles to deep left field. Jose Iglesias doubles to right center field. Wynton Bernard scores. Brendan Rodgers strikes out swinging. C.J. Cron lines out to right field to LaMonte Wade Jr.. Randal Grichuk walks. Elehuris Montero homers to center field. Randal Grichuk scores. Jose Iglesias scores. Ryan McMahon singles to right field. Connor Joe reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ryan McMahon out at second.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 7, Giants 0.
Giants sixth. Joey Bart grounds out to shallow center field, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron. LaMonte Wade Jr. pops out to shallow infield to C.J. Cron. Joc Pederson homers to left field. Wilmer Flores grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 7, Giants 1.
Giants seventh. Brandon Belt grounds out to second base, Jose Iglesias to C.J. Cron. Mike Yastrzemski walks. Evan Longoria strikes out on a foul tip. Brandon Crawford singles to left field. Mike Yastrzemski to second. J.D. Davis pinch-hitting for Tommy La Stella. J.D. Davis walks. Brandon Crawford to second. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Joey Bart hit by pitch. J.D. Davis to second. Brandon Crawford to third. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Austin Slater singles to right field. Joey Bart to third. J.D. Davis scores. Brandon Crawford scores. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 7, Giants 4.
