Giants sixth. Joey Bart singles to right center field. LaMonte Wade Jr. out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Framber Valdez to Jose Abreu. Joey Bart to second. Austin Slater singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Joey Bart scores. Thairo Estrada walks. Mitch Haniger singles to shallow infield. Thairo Estrada to third. Austin Slater scores. J.D. Davis grounds out to shallow infield. Mitch Haniger out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 2, Astros 0.
Giants seventh. Wilmer Flores strikes out swinging. Michael Conforto hit by pitch. Joc Pederson pinch-hitting for David Villar. Joc Pederson lines out to left field to Yordan Alvarez. Joey Bart doubles to deep left field. Michael Conforto scores. LaMonte Wade Jr. grounds out to shallow infield to Jose Abreu.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 3, Astros 0.
Astros eighth. David Hensley walks. Martin Maldonado singles to right field. David Hensley to second. Mauricio Dubon grounds out to shortstop. Martin Maldonado out at second. David Hensley to third. Alex Bregman homers to left field. David Hensley scores. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 3, Astros 2.
Giants ninth. J.D. Davis flies out to deep right field to Kyle Tucker. Wilmer Flores homers to left field. Michael Conforto strikes out swinging. Brett Wisely strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 4, Astros 2.
