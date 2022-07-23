Dodgers first. Mookie Betts singles to center field. Trea Turner grounds out to shallow infield, Logan Webb to Darin Ruf. Mookie Betts to second. Freddie Freeman lines out to shallow right field to Darin Ruf. Will Smith walks. Max Muncy walks. Will Smith to second. Mookie Betts to third. Gavin Lux walks. Max Muncy to second. Will Smith to third. Mookie Betts scores. Jake Lamb pops out to shortstop to Evan Longoria.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 1, Giants 0.
Giants fourth. Darin Ruf flies out to right field to Mookie Betts. Evan Longoria singles to center field. Brandon Belt flies out to left field to Trayce Thompson. Thairo Estrada singles to third base. Evan Longoria to third. Throwing error by Max Muncy. Yermin Mercedes singles to right field. Thairo Estrada to second. Evan Longoria scores. Joey Bart reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Yermin Mercedes out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Giants 1, Dodgers 1.
Dodgers eighth. Freddie Freeman singles to left center field. Will Smith flies out to deep left center field to Yermin Mercedes. Max Muncy reaches on error. Freddie Freeman to third. Fielding error by LaMonte Wade Jr.. Gavin Lux strikes out swinging. Jake Lamb hit by pitch. Max Muncy to second. Cody Bellinger homers to right field. Jake Lamb scores. Max Muncy scores. Freddie Freeman scores. Trayce Thompson walks. Mookie Betts pops out to shallow left field to Thairo Estrada.
4 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 5, Giants 1.
