Dodgers first. Mookie Betts singles to right field. Trea Turner singles to left field. Mookie Betts to second. Freddie Freeman singles to right field. Trea Turner to third. Mookie Betts scores. Jake Lamb strikes out swinging. Gavin Lux called out on strikes. Max Muncy walks. Freddie Freeman to second. Trayce Thompson reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Max Muncy out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Dodgers 1, Giants 0.
Giants third. Austin Slater grounds out to third base, Max Muncy to Freddie Freeman. Wilmer Flores strikes out swinging. Darin Ruf walks. Yermin Mercedes doubles to deep left field. Darin Ruf to third. Thairo Estrada singles to left field. Yermin Mercedes scores. Darin Ruf scores. David Villar flies out to shallow right field to Mookie Betts.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 2, Dodgers 1.
Dodgers third. Trea Turner grounds out to shortstop, David Villar to Darin Ruf. Freddie Freeman grounds out to shallow right field, Wilmer Flores to Darin Ruf. Jake Lamb doubles to center field. Gavin Lux singles to deep right field. Jake Lamb scores. Max Muncy doubles to right field. Gavin Lux scores. Trayce Thompson singles to center field. Max Muncy scores. Cody Bellinger grounds out to shallow infield, David Villar to Darin Ruf.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 4, Giants 2.
Giants fifth. Austin Slater grounds out to second base, Gavin Lux to Freddie Freeman. Wilmer Flores doubles to deep left field. Darin Ruf homers to left field. Wilmer Flores scores. Yermin Mercedes strikes out swinging. Thairo Estrada strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 4, Dodgers 4.
Dodgers seventh. Trea Turner flies out to deep left field to Yermin Mercedes. Freddie Freeman doubles to deep left field. Jake Lamb doubles to deep right field. Freddie Freeman scores. Gavin Lux singles to center field. Jake Lamb scores. Max Muncy reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Gavin Lux out at second. Trayce Thompson doubles to deep right center field. Max Muncy scores. Cody Bellinger walks. Austin Barnes reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Cody Bellinger out at second.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 7, Giants 4.
