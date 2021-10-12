BATTING SUMMARY

San Francisco

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals3917162047430.176
Slater rf1201100000.500
Posey c31215101204.417
La Stella 2b-ph3512000022.400
Bryant 1b-cf-lf31014001102.400
Crawford ss31213001202.250
Longoria 3b31011001101.100
Yastrzemski cf-rf-ph3800000004.000
Wood p1200000000.000
Webb p1300000002.000
Wade Jr. lf-rf-ph3710000013.000
Solano 2b-ph3300000102.000
Ruf lf1300000002.000
Rogers p2000000000---
McGee p2000000000---
Littell p1000000000---
Leone p1000000000---
Gausman p1200000002.000
García p1000000000---
Flores 1b2710000011.000
Duggar cf2300000002.000
Doval p2000000000---
Dickerson ph2200000001.000
Castro p1000000000---

Los Angeles

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals31019216019626.208
Souza Jr. ph11010000001.000
Pujols 1b12020000001.000
Urías p1201000101.500
Smith c31124101111.364
Taylor cf2732100020.286
Betts rf31203000111.250
Beaty 1b-ph2401000101.250
Pollock lf31022100215.200
Seager ss31202100112.167
Bellinger 1b-cf3711100205.143
J.Turner 3b31301000003.077
T.Turner 2b31311100003.077
Vesia p1000000000---
Treinen p1000000000---
Scherzer p1100000001.000
McKinney 1b-pr1000000000---
Lux ph3300000000.000
Knebel p1000000000---
Kelly p1000000000---
Jansen p1000000000---
Graterol p2000000000---
Buehler p1200000002.000
Bickford p2000000000---
Barnes ph1100000001.000

PITCHING SUMMARY

San Francisco

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
Castro10100000000000.00
Doval20300002000010.00
García1001-310001000000.00
McGee2012-300001000000.00
Rogers20230000001000.00
Webb1072-3500010001000.00
Wood1042-320024000000.00
Gausman1051-344437000106.75
Leone1002-3222100000027.00
Littell1002-3433010000040.50

Los Angeles

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
Bickford2011-310000000000.00
Graterol2012-300002000000.00
Jansen10100003000000.00
Knebel10100002000000.00
Treinen10100001000000.00
Scherzer107311110000101.29
Urías10531115001001.80
Buehler1061-363315000104.26
Kelly10121110000009.00
Vesia1002-3111020000013.50

SCORE BY INNINGS

Los Angeles0200040309
San Francisco2100111107

E_Webb, Crawford. LOB_L.A. Dodgers 39, San Francisco 26. 2B_Smith, Taylor, Pollock, Seager, Bellinger, T.Turner, Slater, Posey. HR_Smith, Posey, Bryant, Crawford, Longoria. RBIs_Urías, Smith, Betts, Beaty, Pollock 2, Seager, Bellinger 2, Posey 2, Bryant, Crawford 2, Longoria, Solano. SB_Betts. SF_Solano. S_Doval.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Pat Hoberg; Right, Gabe Morales; Left, Doug Eddings. (Game 2) Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Carlos Torres; Left, Gabe Morales. (Game 3) Home, Ted Barrett; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales; Right, Angel Hernandez; Left, Carlos Torres.

T_Game 1 at San Francisco, 2:39.

T_Game 2 at San Francisco, 3:27.

T_Game 3 at Los Angeles, 3:08.

A_Game 1 at San Francisco, 41934.

A_Game 2 at San Francisco, 42275.

A_Game 3 at Los Angeles, 53299.

