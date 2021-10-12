BATTING SUMMARY
San Francisco
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|3
|91
|7
|16
|2
|0
|4
|7
|4
|30
|.176
|Slater rf
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Posey c
|3
|12
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|.417
|La Stella 2b-ph
|3
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.400
|Bryant 1b-cf-lf
|3
|10
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.400
|Crawford ss
|3
|12
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Longoria 3b
|3
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.100
|Yastrzemski cf-rf-ph
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|Wood p
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Webb p
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Wade Jr. lf-rf-ph
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Solano 2b-ph
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.000
|Ruf lf
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Rogers p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|McGee p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Littell p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Leone p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Gausman p
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|García p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Flores 1b
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Duggar cf
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Doval p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Dickerson ph
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Castro p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
Los Angeles
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|3
|101
|9
|21
|6
|0
|1
|9
|6
|26
|.208
|Souza Jr. ph
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Pujols 1b
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Urías p
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Smith c
|3
|11
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.364
|Taylor cf
|2
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|Betts rf
|3
|12
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Beaty 1b-ph
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Pollock lf
|3
|10
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|.200
|Seager ss
|3
|12
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.167
|Bellinger 1b-cf
|3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|.143
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.077
|T.Turner 2b
|3
|13
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.077
|Vesia p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Treinen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Scherzer p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|McKinney 1b-pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Lux ph
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Knebel p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Kelly p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Jansen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Graterol p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Buehler p
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Bickford p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Barnes ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
PITCHING SUMMARY
San Francisco
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Castro
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Doval
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|García
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|McGee
|2
|0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rogers
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Webb
|1
|0
|7
|2-3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Wood
|1
|0
|4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Gausman
|1
|0
|5
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.75
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27.00
|Littell
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40.50
Los Angeles
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Bickford
|2
|0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Graterol
|2
|0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Jansen
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Knebel
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Treinen
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Scherzer
|1
|0
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.29
|Urías
|1
|0
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.80
|Buehler
|1
|0
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.26
|Kelly
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9.00
|Vesia
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13.50
SCORE BY INNINGS
|Los Angeles
|020
|004
|030
|—
|9
|San Francisco
|210
|011
|110
|—
|7
E_Webb, Crawford. LOB_L.A. Dodgers 39, San Francisco 26. 2B_Smith, Taylor, Pollock, Seager, Bellinger, T.Turner, Slater, Posey. HR_Smith, Posey, Bryant, Crawford, Longoria. RBIs_Urías, Smith, Betts, Beaty, Pollock 2, Seager, Bellinger 2, Posey 2, Bryant, Crawford 2, Longoria, Solano. SB_Betts. SF_Solano. S_Doval.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Pat Hoberg; Right, Gabe Morales; Left, Doug Eddings. (Game 2) Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Carlos Torres; Left, Gabe Morales. (Game 3) Home, Ted Barrett; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gabe Morales; Right, Angel Hernandez; Left, Carlos Torres.
T_Game 1 at San Francisco, 2:39.
T_Game 2 at San Francisco, 3:27.
T_Game 3 at Los Angeles, 3:08.
A_Game 1 at San Francisco, 41934.
A_Game 2 at San Francisco, 42275.
A_Game 3 at Los Angeles, 53299.