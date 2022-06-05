Giants fourth. Luis Gonzalez pops out to shallow infield to Luke Williams. Thairo Estrada singles to center field. Jason Vosler singles to center field. Thairo Estrada to second. Curt Casali walks. Donovan Walton homers to right field. Curt Casali scores. Jason Vosler scores. Thairo Estrada scores. Austin Slater grounds out to second base, Jon Berti to Jesus Aguilar. Wilmer Flores singles to center field. Mike Yastrzemski grounds out to shallow right field, Jon Berti to Jesus Aguilar.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 4, Marlins 0.
Marlins sixth. Jon Berti grounds out to shortstop, Donovan Walton to Wilmer Flores. Garrett Cooper homers to right field. Jorge Soler strikes out swinging. Jesus Aguilar strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 4, Marlins 1.
Giants eighth. Jason Vosler strikes out swinging. Curt Casali doubles. Donovan Walton grounds out to first base to Jesus Aguilar. Curt Casali to third. Austin Slater singles to left field. Curt Casali scores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 5, Marlins 1.
