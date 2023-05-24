Twins first. Edouard Julien homers to left field. Byron Buxton singles to left field. Donovan Solano lines out to second base to Brett Wisely. Alex Kirilloff flies out to deep right field to Michael Conforto. Kyle Farmer grounds out to shortstop, Casey Schmitt to LaMonte Wade Jr..
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 1, Giants 0.
Giants second. Mike Yastrzemski doubles to right field. Casey Schmitt singles to right field. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Brandon Crawford walks. Casey Schmitt to second. Brett Wisely grounds out to first base to Alex Kirilloff. Brandon Crawford to second. Casey Schmitt to third. LaMonte Wade Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brandon Crawford to third. Casey Schmitt out at third. Thairo Estrada flies out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 1, Twins 1.
Twins second. Willi Castro doubles to deep right field. Matt Wallner doubles to deep right field. Willi Castro scores. Ryan Jeffers walks. Michael A. Taylor strikes out swinging. Ryan Jeffers to second. Matt Wallner to third. Edouard Julien out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Michael Conforto. Matt Wallner scores. Byron Buxton strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 3, Giants 1.
Twins third. Donovan Solano strikes out swinging. Alex Kirilloff called out on strikes. Kyle Farmer reaches on error. Fielding error by Brandon Crawford. Willi Castro hit by pitch. Kyle Farmer to second. Matt Wallner reaches on error. Willi Castro to third. Kyle Farmer scores. Fielding error by Brett Wisely. Ryan Jeffers lines out to right field to Michael Conforto.
2 runs, 0 hits, 3 errors, 1 left on. Twins 5, Giants 1.
Twins fourth. Michael A. Taylor called out on strikes. Edouard Julien walks. Byron Buxton pops out to shallow infield to Blake Sabol. Donovan Solano singles to right center field. Edouard Julien to third. Donovan Solano to second. Edouard Julien scores. Alex Kirilloff strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 6, Giants 1.
Twins sixth. Ryan Jeffers homers to center field. Michael A. Taylor strikes out swinging. Edouard Julien called out on strikes. Byron Buxton strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 7, Giants 1.
