Giants third. Bryce Johnson walks. Austin Slater lines out to shortstop to Francisco Lindor. Wilmer Flores hit by pitch. Thairo Estrada reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Wilmer Flores out at second. Bryce Johnson scores.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 1, Mets 0.
Mets third. Brett Baty strikes out swinging. Francisco Alvarez walks. Brandon Nimmo hit by pitch. Francisco Alvarez to second. Tommy Pham walks. Brandon Nimmo to second. Francisco Alvarez to third. Francisco Lindor flies out to shallow center field to Bryce Johnson. Pete Alonso walks. Tommy Pham to second. Brandon Nimmo to third. Francisco Alvarez scores. Jeff McNeil singles to second base. Pete Alonso to second. Tommy Pham scores. Brandon Nimmo scores. Fielding error by Brandon Crawford. Starling Marte strikes out on a foul tip.
3 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Mets 3, Giants 1.
Mets fourth. Mark Canha homers to left field. Brett Baty called out on strikes. Francisco Alvarez flies out to center field to Bryce Johnson. Brandon Nimmo walks. Tommy Pham doubles to shallow right field. Brandon Nimmo scores. Francisco Lindor walks. Pete Alonso called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 5, Giants 1.
Giants seventh. Joc Pederson walks. Blake Sabol pinch-hitting for Austin Slater. Blake Sabol homers to left field. Joc Pederson scores. Wilmer Flores strikes out swinging. Thairo Estrada singles to center field. J.D. Davis doubles to deep right field. Thairo Estrada scores. Patrick Bailey called out on strikes. LaMonte Wade Jr. pinch-hitting for Luis Matos. LaMonte Wade Jr. is intentionally walked. Brandon Crawford grounds out to second base, Francisco Lindor to Mark Canha.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 5, Giants 4.
Mets seventh. Pete Alonso doubles to deep right field. Jeff McNeil grounds out to first base to Wilmer Flores. Pete Alonso to third. Starling Marte singles to shallow center field. Pete Alonso scores. Mark Canha reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Starling Marte out at second. Brett Baty reaches on catcher interference. Mark Canha to second. Interference error by Patrick Bailey. Francisco Alvarez grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Wilmer Flores.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Mets 6, Giants 4.
Mets eighth. Brandon Nimmo flies out to deep left field to Blake Sabol. Tommy Pham doubles to deep left field. Francisco Lindor flies out to right field to Joc Pederson. Pete Alonso homers to center field. Tommy Pham scores. Jeff McNeil singles to left field. Starling Marte reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jeff McNeil out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 8, Giants 4.
