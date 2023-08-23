Giants first. LaMonte Wade Jr. pops out to shallow infield to Jake Cave. Thairo Estrada grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Jake Cave. Wilmer Flores homers to center field. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 1, Phillies 0.
Giants third. Wade Meckler singles to center field. Paul DeJong flies out to Nick Castellanos. LaMonte Wade Jr. pops out to shallow left field to Alec Bohm. Thairo Estrada singles to shallow right field. Wade Meckler to second. Wilmer Flores singles to right field. Thairo Estrada to second. Wade Meckler scores. Joc Pederson walks. Wilmer Flores to second. Thairo Estrada to third. Michael Conforto flies out to deep center field to Brandon Marsh.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Giants 2, Phillies 0.
Giants fourth. J.D. Davis grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Jake Cave. Patrick Bailey grounds out to shallow right field, Jake Cave to Michael Lorenzen. Wade Meckler walks. Paul DeJong homers to left field. Wade Meckler scores. LaMonte Wade Jr. pops out to Alec Bohm.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 4, Phillies 0.
Phillies sixth. Kyle Schwarber homers to right field. Trea Turner homers to left field. Bryce Harper lines out to deep left field to Joc Pederson. Nick Castellanos singles to shortstop. Bryson Stott reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Nick Castellanos out at second. Alec Bohm singles to shallow left field. Bryson Stott to third. J.T. Realmuto flies out to right field to Michael Conforto.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 4, Phillies 2.
Giants seventh. Thairo Estrada singles to left center field. Wilmer Flores strikes out swinging. Luis Matos pinch-hitting for Joc Pederson. Luis Matos called out on strikes. Austin Slater pinch-hitting for Michael Conforto. Austin Slater doubles to left field. Thairo Estrada scores. J.D. Davis flies out to deep right field to Nick Castellanos.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 5, Phillies 2.
Phillies ninth. Kyle Schwarber walks. Trea Turner walks. Kyle Schwarber to second. Bryce Harper homers to right field. Trea Turner scores. Kyle Schwarber scores. Nick Castellanos singles to left field. Bryson Stott lines out to left field to Wade Meckler. Alec Bohm flies out to deep right center field to Austin Slater. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 5, Phillies 5.
Giants tenth. Patrick Bailey walks. Wade Meckler hit by pitch. Patrick Bailey to second. Casey Schmitt to third. Paul DeJong singles to center field. Wade Meckler to third. Patrick Bailey scores. Casey Schmitt scores. LaMonte Wade Jr. strikes out swinging. Thairo Estrada out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Johan Rojas. Paul DeJong doubled off first. Wade Meckler scores.
3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 8, Phillies 5.
Phillies tenth. Brandon Marsh called out on strikes. Edmundo Sosa doubles to left field. J.T. Realmuto scores. Kyle Schwarber called out on strikes. Trea Turner flies out to left field to Wade Meckler.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 8, Phillies 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.