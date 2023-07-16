Pirates second. Jared Triolo singles to center field. Tucupita Marcano flies out to left field to Mike Yastrzemski. Nick Gonzales flies out to right center field to Michael Conforto. Jason Delay doubles to right field. Jared Triolo to third. Connor Joe walks. Bryan Reynolds singles to shortstop. Connor Joe to second. Jason Delay to third. Jared Triolo scores. Andrew McCutchen pops out to shallow center field to Brandon Crawford.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Pirates 1, Giants 0.
Giants third. Brett Wisely singles to left center field. LaMonte Wade Jr. walks. Brett Wisely to second. Joc Pederson hit by pitch. LaMonte Wade Jr. to second. Brett Wisely to third. J.D. Davis singles to right field. Joc Pederson to second. LaMonte Wade Jr. scores. Brett Wisely scores. Fielding error by Henry Davis. Michael Conforto flies out to shallow left field to Connor Joe. Mike Yastrzemski walks. J.D. Davis to second. Joc Pederson to third. Luis Matos grounds out to shallow infield, Nick Gonzales to Osvaldo Bido. Mike Yastrzemski to second. J.D. Davis to third. Joc Pederson scores. Blake Sabol strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Giants 3, Pirates 1.
Pirates sixth. Henry Davis doubles to deep right center field. Jared Triolo grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to LaMonte Wade Jr.. Henry Davis scores. Tucupita Marcano grounds out to shallow infield to LaMonte Wade Jr.. Nick Gonzales flies out to right field to Michael Conforto.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 3, Pirates 2.
Pirates eighth. Andrew McCutchen singles to center field. Carlos Santana walks. Andrew McCutchen to second. Henry Davis walks. Josh Palacios to second. Andrew McCutchen to third. Jared Triolo out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Michael Conforto. Josh Palacios to third. Andrew McCutchen scores. Tucupita Marcano strikes out swinging. Nick Gonzales hit by pitch. Henry Davis to second. Jason Delay strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Giants 3, Pirates 3.
Giants tenth. Wilmer Flores singles to right field. Casey Schmitt to third. Joc Pederson out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Josh Palacios. Casey Schmitt scores. J.D. Davis walks. Wilmer Flores to second. Michael Conforto doubles to deep right center field. J.D. Davis scores. Wilmer Flores scores. Mike Yastrzemski is intentionally walked. Luis Matos strikes out swinging. Patrick Bailey doubles to deep left center field. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Michael Conforto scores. Brandon Crawford flies out to left field to Bryan Reynolds.
5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 8, Pirates 3.
Pirates tenth. Josh Palacios grounds out to shallow infield, Scott Alexander to Wilmer Flores. Henry Davis singles to center field. Andrew McCutchen scores. Jared Triolo reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Henry Davis out at second. Ji Man Choi pinch-hitting for Tucupita Marcano. Ji Man Choi walks. Jared Triolo to second. Nick Gonzales grounds out to second base, Casey Schmitt to Wilmer Flores.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 8, Pirates 4.
